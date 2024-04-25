EU4Youth IV: Strategy of the All-Ukrainian Youth Center presented in Kyiv

On 24 April, a public presentation of the Strategy of the All-Ukrainian Youth Center, developed with the support of the ‘EU4Youth IV: Youth Engagement and Empowerment’ project, was held in Kyiv.

The event gathered nearly 65 participants, including high-ranking public officials, representatives of international organisations, and civil society actors.

The presentation commenced with welcoming remarks delivered by the Acting Minister for Youth and Sports of Ukraine and EU4Youth National Coordinator for Ukraine. The speakers underscored the significance of youth empowerment and the key role of youth institutions in implementing youth-oriented policies and fostering engagement of young people.

The event featured comprehensive presentations outlining the pivotal initiatives of the All-Ukrainian Youth Center, providing insights into the mission, vision, and innovative approaches that will drive the Center’s development over the next five years.

The Presentation of the Strategy of the All-Ukrainian Youth Center served as a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and knowledge exchange among stakeholders committed to advancing youth empowerment and nurturing the potential of young people in Ukraine.