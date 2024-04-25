Temporall, today announced the appointment of Philip Brittan to its Operating Committee
I've witnessed the challenges faced by enterprises in understanding knowledge worker productivity and how best to leverage tools to address it. Temporall's technology is a game-changer.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Temporall, today announced the appointment of Philip Brittan to its Operating Committee, strengthening its position as the leading data insights platform to transform workplace productivity.
Philip Brittan is a highly distinguished industry leader in the technology sector. He most recently served as Vice President of Product at Google Workspace, building an enterprise productivity platform utilized by billions of users every day. Prior to this, Brittan has worked for and led a number of technology businesses globally, and is recognized as a customer-centric product innovator.
Brittan’s extensive experience aligns with Temporall's mission to transform workplace productivity through intelligent, data-backed decisions. "Philip’s incredible experience in building global platforms and businesses that meet the needs of users at scale is unmatched in the industry,” said Thomas Davies, CEO & Founder of Temporall.
“Temporall’s market opportunity is immense, while we know AI’s potential is undeniable, its true impact depends on being able to measure it. Temporall bridges the gap between productivity suites like Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 and workplace AI, we cannot be better placed to help customers deliver measurable results”.
Davies adds, “Philip's leadership will help accelerate Temporall's global expansion. His expertise in scaling platforms will be invaluable as we embark on the next stage of our growth. We're thrilled to welcome him to our operating committee."
"Temporall unlocks workplace productivity," said Brittan. "I've witnessed the challenges faced by enterprises in understanding knowledge worker productivity and how best to leverage tools to address it. Temporall's technology is a game-changer."
About Temporall: Temporall is on a mission to empower companies to transform their workplace productivity through intelligent, data-backed decisions. Temporall’s workplace insights platform bridges a critical gap in understanding of how work gets done within popular productivity suites (Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Slack) and the impact of AI extensions like MS Copilot, Gemini for Workspace, Chat GPT Enterprise, and Amazon Q Business. With Temporall, organizations can make informed decisions about workplace tool optimization and the strategic deployment of AI technologies.
