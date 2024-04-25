JBM Electric Vehicles showcases Zero Emission Electric Luxury Coach GALAXY and City Bus ECOLIFE at Bus2Bus, Berlin 2024
Designed based on Global European standards, JBM's electric buses prioritize safety, performance and passenger comfort as core product ethos.
We are thrilled to introduce two new products, ECOLIFE and GALAXY here at Bus2Bus, demonstrating our dedication to the European market.”GURUGRAM, INDIA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JBM Electric Vehicles, India’s leading electric bus manufacturer and EV Ecosystem provider is showcasing its zero emission luxury coach ‘GALAXY’ and electric citybus ‘ECOLIFE’ at the ongoing Bus2Bus 2024 in Berlin. The buses were unveiled by Mr. Nishant Arya, Vice Chairman & MD, JBM Group. Designed based on Global European standards, JBM's electric buses prioritize safety, performance and passenger comfort as core product ethos.
Bus2Bus, Berlin is a platform renowned for showcasing cutting-edge advancements in the intercity transportation domain. JBM’s all electric offerings have drawn widespread attention and acclaim from industry experts, enthusiasts and media alike. JBM has been working purposefully and has been a pioneer towards building a comprehensive and intelligent EV ecosystem ‘JBM E-Verse’ that seamlessly integrates electric vehicles, battery technology, power infrastructure, fast charging infrastructure, power electronics and has expertise in customising them based on various geographies across the globe.
JBM Electric Vehicles is the flagship company of the $3 billion global conglomerate, JBM Group. With world’s largest dedicated integrated electric bus manufacturing facility outside China, JBM EV has a capacity to manufacture over 20,000 buses annually. Over the years, JBM electric buses have set new benchmarks by introducing path breaking innovations, thereby, revolutionizing urban commuting and luxury travel across the globe.
JBM EV boasts an extensive experience having deployed and currently executing over 6500 electric buses across various geographies and applications globally. Over the past years, JBM electric buses have clocked over 100 million e-kilometers, serving more than 1 billion passengers to date. Committed to further growth and sustainability, JBM aims to surpass 1 billion e-kilometers and cater to over 10 billion passengers within the next 3-4 years.
Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Nishant Arya, Vice Chairman & MD, JBM Group said, "Aligned with our Net Zero 2040 targets, we are on our mission to lead the charge in decarbonizing city and intercity travel, setting new sustainable benchmarks globally. We take pride in providing safe, clean, noise free, energy-efficient and sustainable public transport solutions. Drawing from our extensive expertise and experience in deploying electric mobility solutions worldwide, we are thrilled to introduce two new products here at Bus2Bus, demonstrating our dedication to the European market. Both ECOLIFE and GALAXY have been meticulously crafted to deliver safe, hassle-free services, ensuring best in class total cost of ownership for our customers."
He further added, "Public transport is a realm of high customization, with each city and customer having unique requirements. We collaborate closely with various stakeholders to tailor our electric mobility solutions to meet their specific needs."
Luxury Coach: Elevating Travel Experiences
Complementing its urban-focused offering, JBM also introduced its Luxury Coach ‘GALAXY’, designed to elevate travel experiences to unparalleled heights of comfort, style, and sustainability. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the Luxury Coach embodies luxury in every aspect, from its elegant exterior design to its lavish interior appointments.
Featuring plush seating, customizable layouts, premium onboard amenities, the Luxury Coach offers discerning travellers a luxurious retreat on wheels. What sets it apart is its eco-conscious ethos, with an all-electric drivetrain that ensures a smooth, noise free, and emission-free journey, making it the epitome of sustainable luxury travel.
Electric City Bus: Redefining Urban Mobility
JBM's Electric City Bus ‘ECOLIFE’ represents a paradigm shift in urban mobility. Engineered to address the pressing need for cleaner, noise free, and more efficient transportation solutions, this bus sets new standards for eco-friendly urban commuting. Equipped with advanced electric propulsion technology, the Electric City Bus offers zero-emission operation, significantly reducing carbon footprint and improving air quality in urban centres.
With its sleek design, spacious interiors, and state-of-the-art amenities, the Electric City Bus redefines the commuting experience. Passengers can enjoy a comfortable and sustainable journey, enhanced by features such as ergonomic seating, panoramic windows and USB charging ports. Moreover, its silent electric drivetrain ensures a serene environment for passengers and residents alike.
A Commitment to Sustainability and Innovation
JBM's debut of Luxury Coach and the Electric City Bus and underscores its unwavering commitment to sustainability, innovation, and customer satisfaction. By harnessing the latest advancements in electric vehicle technology and design, JBM aims to drive positive change in the transportation landscape, creating greener, smarter and luxury ride like comfort for everyone worldwide.
Safety is non-negotiable at JBM Electric Vehicles
Safety is paramount at JBM Electric Vehicles. Our electric buses are equipped with our proprietary Advanced Driver-Assistance System (ADAS) technology, aiding drivers in obstacle detection and error prevention to ensure the utmost safety during transit. Additionally, our vehicles feature an array of advanced safety measures, including the Advance Electronic Braking System (AEBS), Forward Vehicle Collision Warning Systems (FVCWS), Lane Departure Warning System, Pedestrian and Cyclist Collision Warning (MOIS), Blind Spot Detection, protection against cyber-attacks, Intelligent Speed Assistance, alcohol interlock installation support, driver drowsiness and attention warnings, advance driver distraction warnings, and Fire Detection & Suppression System (FDSS), as well as 360-degree cameras.
JBM buses boast lightweight monocoque stainless steel body structures incorporated with state-of-the-art features such as Intelligent Transport Systems compliant with EU norms and advanced telematics, providing 24x7 access to the vehicle's health status among a host of other functionalities.
As pioneers in the e-mobility sector, JBM has revolutionized public transportation with our best-in-class, modern, and technologically advanced electric buses, setting benchmarks in passenger comfort, safety, affordability, and innovation. These attributes reflect the core values of JBM products. Furthermore, our buses offer a range of customizable options and adaptable features, ensuring versatility and meeting diverse customer needs.
About JBM Electric Vehicles (P) Ltd.
JBM Electric Vehicles (P) Ltd, the flagship company of JBM Group, a $3 bn global conglomerate with 4 decades of excellence in driving product innovation & value across automotive, buses & electric vehicles, EV charging infrastructure, EV Aggregates among others. JBM has an infrastructure of 5 engineering & design centres with multiple global manufacturing facilities and a presence in over 37 countries today. For more information, please visit www.jbmbuses.com.
Dushyant Sharma
JBM Group
