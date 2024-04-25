Women In Showbiz Everywhere (WISE) Launches "Brown & Brilliant" Podcast, Making History on iHeart Radio
Iconic South Asian filmmakers & artists like Deepa Mehta, Kiran Rao, Karen David, Sujata Murthy, Anjali Bhimani, Sujata Day & others feature as guests.
Through this podcast and our other empowering initiatives, we aim to create spaces where diverse women across media arts, globally, are celebrated and can thrive, connect, and support one other.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women in Showbiz Everywhere (WISE) proudly presents its latest venture, the "Brown & Brilliant" podcast, a groundbreaking platform amplifying the voices of women and non-binary individuals from the South Asian diaspora and beyond. This podcast marks a historic moment as part of WISE's commitment to promoting diversity and inclusivity in the entertainment industry.
— Vineesha Arora-Sarin
The "Brown & Brilliant" podcast will feature candid conversations with trailblazing women and non-binary individuals in showbiz, sharing their experiences, current projects, challenges, and triumphs. Hosted by WISE founder and award-winning filmmaker Vineesha Arora-Sarin, the podcast aims to provide a platform for underrepresented voices to be heard and celebrated.
"We are thrilled to launch 'Brown & Brilliant' as part of our ongoing commitment to championing diverse voices and narratives," says Vineesha, founder and host of the show. "Through this podcast and our other empowering initiatives, we aim to create spaces where women across media arts can thrive, connect, and support each other."
WISE's mission is to empower and uplift women and non-binary individuals in the entertainment industry, and the launch of "Brown & Brilliant" on iHeartRadio is a significant step towards achieving this goal. With iHeartRadio's massive reach and diverse audience, the podcast will have a global platform to inspire and educate listeners on the importance of representation and diversity in media.
This milestone is not just significant for WISE but also for South Asian representation in media. "Brown & Brilliant" is a part of history as it is the first time ever that a South Asian station, Rukus Ave Radio (our partners in the "Brown & Brilliant" podcast), has found its home on America's leading radio network, iHeartRadio, boasting over 275 million listeners each month.
The "Brown & Brilliant" podcast premiered in late February on iHeartRadio, with new episodes released every Tuesday. WISE invites everyone to tune in and join the conversation as they celebrate the achievements and stories of women and non-binary individuals in global entertainment.
Listeners can support the WISE community by getting involved in various ways. Whether they want to become members and find support in the industry or shop our cool merch on the newly launched WISE Shop, there are opportunities for everyone to contribute to our mission of empowerment.
Tune in to "Brown & Brilliant" on iHeartRadio's Rukus Ave Radio station, as well as on major podcast platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. For more information and updates on upcoming episodes, visit the Women in Showbiz website or follow us on social media. Interested sponsors can contact the team at help@wiseonline.org. Don't miss out on this exciting new podcast that is poised to make waves in the entertainment industry.
About Women in Showbiz Everywhere (WISE):
Women in Showbiz Everywhere (WISE) is a platform dedicated to empowering women across media arts. Through initiatives such as the "Brown & Brilliant" podcast, the EmpowHer Mentorship Program, Lady With a Film showcases, fellowship opportunities, and networking events, WISE endeavors to establish a dynamic platform fostering mutual support and empowerment among women and non binary individuals in global entertainment. Learn more about WISE and its empowering initiatives at www.wiseonline.org or follow us on Instagram @wise_womensorg.
WISE Help Desk
Women In Showbiz Everywhere (WISE)
help@wiseonline.org
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Other
"Brown & Brilliant" teaser