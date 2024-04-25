Shaping the Future of Mobility: Market Trends and Forecast in the Laptop Industry 2031

Laptops Market

Rise in digital convergence resulting in the high demand for high-performance laptops from various industries, among businesses, drives the global laptop market

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A laptop is a small, portable PC with components integrated into it. It is a laptop computer with an integrated screen monitor, keyboard, webcam, CPU, and trackpad. Regular duties like formal work, education, gaming, internet browsing, and enjoyment are frequently carried out on laptops. It is also compatible with a variety of peripherals, including trackballs and joysticks. It is designed for low-power usage and is powered by a battery and an alternating current (AC) connection. High-performance laptops with sophisticated software and hardware components are utilized for advanced activities including 3D rendering, coding, graphic designing, and audio and video editing.

Furthermore, laptops are more portable and more reasonably priced in comparison to the often-used desktop PCs. Companies adopt bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trends more frequently to streamline operations, which is causing the industry to grow. Other growth-promoting technological developments include the creation of smart batteries, which offer continuous power for an extended period. These batteries can regulate their voltage and current for greater operating effectiveness.

According to the report, the global laptops market is estimated to generate $168.6 billion in 2021 and $257.4 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic impacted the global laptops market positively. The popularity of laptops increased due to lockdowns imposed by governments worldwide.

• This forced the global laptops market to reconsider its production processes, which largely drives industry 4.0 and the digital transformation across the production lines.

• There was a downturn in the economy for many businesses, and many planned projects and expenditures were put to a halt due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, numerous manufacturers invested in laptops despite the financial danger during the pandemic to improve corporate operations with the digitalized workplace.

Based on type, the traditional laptop segment contributed to the largest share of nearly four-fifths of the global laptops market in 2021, and is expected to rule the roost during the forecast period. This is due to its potable size which allows it to be conveniently transported from one location to another for work, travel, or any other purpose. Moreover, these laptops are very user-friendly because they start up quickly and run smoothly. However, the 2-in-1 laptop segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the extensive adoption of tablet pc which is also known as 2-in-1 laptop.

Based on screen size, the 15.0" to 16.9" inches segment held the largest share of more than one-third of the global laptops market in 2021, and is expected to maintain a prominent growth during the forecast period, owing to the high adoption of 15.0" to 16.9" inches laptops among families for work, school, and entertainment. However, the 11" to 12.9" inches segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.8% in 2031, owing to the extensive adoption of these laptops since they offer great performance and productivity, and have different features.

Based on end users, the personal segment held the largest share of nearly one-third of the global laptops market in 2021, owing to the need for personal devices by employees and customers. On the other hand, the gaming segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.9% in 2031, owing to an increase in the number of professional gamers in developing nations.

Leading Market Players:

• Haier Inc.

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

• Lenovo

• AsusTek Computer Inc.

• Dell Technologies Inc.

• TOSHIBA CORPORATION

• Acer Inc.

• Apple Inc.

• Sony Corporation

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

