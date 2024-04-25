Hubbard Roofing & Exteriors Upheld Its Reputation As An Industry Leader, With 2024 ThreeBestRated® Award
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hubbard Roofing & Exteriors is one of the early pioneers in Calgary's roofing industry. Established in 1985, the company has built a strong reputation with its outstanding customer service. With their proven track record that spans decades, they have built an irresistible portfolio. Their reputation has been underscored, when ThreeBestRated® announced them to be the 2024 top roofing company in Calgary, yet for the fourth time.
As a family-run enterprise, Hubbard Roofing carries forward a tradition of excellence, now in its second generation. Hubbard Roofing’s lineage brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the table, backed up by an expert team to pull out the best possible outcomes. Their name is synonymous with the finest workmanship, and reliability. They take pride in being one of the highest-rated roofing companies, which is reflected in the reviews from satisfied customers.
Their philosophy is really simple – “Satisfaction Guaranteed!” This commitment is reinforced by robust warranty offerings. Holding the prestigious Master Elite Certification, they offer heightened levels of GAF warranty protection. With the added assurance of the Golden Pledge Ltd. warranty, covering workmanship for up to 25 years and materials for up to 50 years, Hubbard Roofing further reaffirms its commitment to customer satisfaction.
An Annual Summary Of the Past Year:
Hubbard Roofing & Exteriors proudly set forth its last year's achievements that boost them to strive even more in the years to come.
>> 2023 was a tremendous year for Hubbard Roofing, as the company celebrated its 38th business anniversary of serving Calgary.
>> As an AMA-preferred insurance vendor, they helped many homeowners restore and upgrade the exterior of their homes following the June 2023 hailstorm that mainly affected Riverbend and Altadore. “We are still active in the communities working with homeowners who wanted to wait to start their roof, siding, and metal claims,” says Jessy, Project Manager at Hubbard Roofing & Exteriors.
>> In 2023 Hubbard Roofing installed a record number of Euroshield rubber roofs and James Hardie re-sides.
Jessy points out a growing trend in exterior home renovations towards material that is long-lasting and durable so homeowners find themselves upgrading to hail-resistant material that is aesthetically pleasing and increases the value of their homes.
Moreover, Jessy underscores the superior qualities of Euroshield and James Hardie products, emphasizing their longevity and resilience. These materials, recommended by Hubbard Roofing, are chosen to provide enduring solutions for homeowners seeking both practicality and style.
Euroshield
Euroshield® rubber roofing products are made of approximately 95% recycled material. These eco-friendly roofs can withstand extreme heat, wind, rain, snow, and yes, even hail. These strong, eye-catching, and environmentally friendly green roofing systems were born from years of intensive research. The roofing products recommended by Hubbard Roofing are as follows:
# Vermont Slate HP: This is their stunning new hail-proof, slate-look offering. It features a “photo-realistic” slate-textured surface and is sold at a price point between asphalt shingles and premium roofing products such as metal roofing, synthetics, cedar and slate. However, unlike these other roofing materials, Vermont Slate HP is factory warrantied against hail impact damage of any size for the first 20 years. After that, it reverts to the standard warranty for hail of two-inch diameter or less for 30 years. This is the only product available that offers a warranty against any size hail.
# Vermont Slate: This is Euroshield’s most realistic slate look, without the weight or expense associated with real slate. It is covered by a two-inch diameter (or less) hail damage warranty for 50 years.
# Ranchlands Shake: These are available in a hand-split look, which provides the classic wood appearance without worrying about mold, excess moisture absorption, curling, warping, or cracking.
# Beaumont Shake: Lighter weight than Ranchlands Shake, this still offers considerable strength and durability. It is sold at a price point between asphalt shingles and premium roofing products such as metal roofing, synthetics, cedar, and slate.
# Rundle Slate: This replicates extra-thick, chiseled-edge slate, adding a touch of class to the roof. Weighing close to a laminated asphalt shingle roof, Rundle Slate® is free of the structural concerns of traditional slate roofing. Like all Euroshield® roofing products, this long-lasting rubber roof cannot be damaged by walking on it.
James Hardie
According to Jessy, Exterior solutions by James Hardie are specifically engineered to withstand damage from moisture and rot, and will hold their own, come hail, rain, sleet, or snow.
With James Hardie's added benefit of ColorPlus® Technology—a baked-on color option that resists fading— the siding will look great without excessive maintenance.
In case of a fire, you want to know that the walls of your house will protect you while your family seeks safety. Fire feasts on wood, and it melts vinyl almost instantly. Hardie® siding will not ignite when exposed to a direct flame, nor will it contribute fuel to a fire. Because James Hardie brand products are non-combustible, many insurance companies offer a discount. We recommend sharing fiber-cement siding's fire-resistance qualities with your insurance carrier.
Mother Nature’s creatures can wreak havoc on some types of siding. Because its wood, OSB, or wood-composite siding can be pecked by birds and damaged by insects. Severe weather will test the strength of your home. Hail and blizzards hit hard and fast. Relentless heat from the sun can go on and on. Your choice of siding, along with proper installation, can help your home stand up to these unpredictable elements. Hardie® fiber cement siding resists the impact of hail and windblown debris and is designed to perform in extreme heat and cold.
Services Offered By Hubbard Roofing & Exteriors
Hubbard Roofing & Exteriors offers a range of services, including roof repairs, replacement & maintenance, roof & attic ventilation, siding installation, roof tune-up, ice damming, exterior remodeling, rubber roofing, asphalt roofing, and more. Know more at HubbardExteriors.com.
