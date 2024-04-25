BNB Chain to Enable Native Staking on BNB Smart Chain (BSC) following Beacon Chain Sunset

DUBAI, UAE, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All validators will migrate from Beacon Chain to BSC, enabling high-APY native staking on BSC and MEV-based benefits

BNB Chain, the community-driven blockchain ecosystem that includes the world’s largest smart contract blockchain, today announced the addition of native liquid staking (LSDFi) on BNB Smart Chain (BSC) as a result of the BNB Beacon Chain sunset.

Enabling high-APY native staking on BSC in addition to enhanced MEV rewards, liquid staking on BNB Chain will allow participants to secure the network while maintaining liquidity of their assets. By issuing liquid staking tokens that represent staked BNB, users can engage in DeFi activities without sacrificing asset utility. The LSDFi integration is scheduled to take place between April and early May of 2024.

The addition of native staking to BSC is enabled by the sunset of the BNB Beacon Chain, which is scheduled for finalization in late June of 2024. The Beacon Chain sunset involves migrating all BNB Beacon Chain functionalities to BSC to streamline the network, improve efficiency, reduce security risks, and align BNB Chain’s architecture with current technological demands and future growth plans.

The addition of native liquid staking to BSC will also bring the following benefits:

Enhanced benefits for delegators: Delegators have the opportunity to benefit from LSDFi and MEV. Daily compounding staking rewards, combined with MEV income streams, suggest that BNB Chain could be an appealing platform for stakers. Additionally, delegators can now participate in direct voting on BSC, an option that was not available before the BC Fusion.

Increased flexibility: Liquid staking tokens allow users to participate in other DeFi protocols without sacrificing their staking yields, offering greater flexibility and efficiency in asset management. In addition, it will increase BNB governance and application scenarios

Broadening the validator base: With initial triple voting power for validators and incentives for LSD/LRT partners, there's an expanded opportunity for participants to influence decisions and benefit financially. The transition invites new validators, especially those involved with LSD and LRT protocols like Lido and Renzo. This expansion diversifies the network’s expertise and innovation, strengthening BNB Chain’s staking ecosystem.

BNB Chain is concurrently working to enhance its MEV offerings. Currently, there are 3 major MEV solutions in the BNB Chain ecosystem - namely, Puissain, TxBoost, and BloxRoutes. To standardize MEV solutions in the ecosystem, BNB Chain has proposed BEP 322 to implement the PBS (Proposer Builder Separation) mechanism on BSC, inviting leading blockchain entities to participate in an MEV Supply Chain Solution. This proposal introduces a standard builder API to allow validators to integrate with multiple builders, fostering competitiveness and improving the MEV market on BNB Chain.

Users can find out more about liquid staking on BSC here.

About BNB Chain

BNB Chain is a community-driven blockchain ecosystem that is removing barriers to Web3 adoption. It is composed of:

BNB Smart Chain (BSC): A secure DeFi hub with the lowest gas fees of any EVM-compatible L1; serves as the ecosystem’s governance chain.

opBNB: A scalability L2 that delivers the lowest gas fees of any L2 and rapid processing speeds.

BNB Greenfield: Meets decentralized storage needs for the ecosystem and lets users establish their own data marketplaces.

Setting a high bar for security, the AvengerDAO community protects BNB Chain users while Red Alarm provides a real-time risk-scanner for Dapps. The ecosystem also offers a range of monetary and ecosystem rewards as part of its Builder Support Program.

For more, users can follow BNB Chain on X or start exploring via BNB's Dapp library.