VH1’s Love & Hip Hop’s “Momma Dee” joins the Cast of The Halfway House

VH1 Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - Momma Dee The Halfway House 2024 IMOC Productions Inc

We are thrilled to have Momma Dee join the cast! Her street cred and knowledge are always on point hitting the comical notes and timing; adding extreme value, wit, and drama to the production!” — Drema Dream the Producer

DALLAS/FORTH WORTH, TEXAS, USA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I’M My Own Competition Productions Inc. (I.M.O.C.) announces the premiere of, “The Halfway House!” This impactful, comedic, live stage play is set to hit the stage in Fort Worth, Texas on, Friday, June 28th through Sunday, June 30th at Ridglea Theatre, 3065 Camp, Bowie, Ft Worth, TX 76116. The Halfway House stars a variety of well polished, and phenomenal cast members; featuring America’s favorite street-wise Matriarch; Momma Dee from VH1’s Love & Hip-Atlanta. Momma Dee brings the dramatics to this comical stage play; like only she can - In that order! Dallas/Fort Worth kicks off the first leg of its 30-city tour; followed by Lubbock, TX, and Lafayette, LA.

The Halfway House is written by Dallas' legendary Hairstylist and Playwright Aldrema Conerly Parker aka Producer Drema Dream. Drema proves that her story-telling abilities address today’s current issues with a comical flair and approach that is sure to have the audience entertained!

The Halfway House delivers a message of redemption in a comedic yet spiritually poignant gospel story that delves into the lives of adventurous, headstrong Angels who are expelled from heaven due to their failure to fulfill their heavenly duties! The play introduces characters, such as the Guardian Angel, the Janitor, the Cook, the Customer Service Representative, and the Soul Collector - all facing the risk of losing their heavenly positions forever! Through humor and insight, the play aims to shed light on the concealed realities of our existence while re-igniting lost morals, respect, and love for the will of God.

I want ‘The Halfway House’ to be a story that families can watch and laugh together while identifying with the characters to find renewed life, hope, and victory in their daily issues and circumstances. We are excited to have Momma Dee join the cast as she has the Public following and star appeal to help get these messages across to our target audiences,” states Drema C. Parker, Writer, Creator, Director, and Producer.

With a weekend of Four (4) shows including a Matinee on Saturday; Drema is expecting a sold-out live attendance with 10% of all proceeds going to support, “Dreams 4 Dreamers Foundation.”

About Momma Dee:

Momma Dee, is an Actress, Singer, and Reality Show Personality. She is best known for her appearances in the VH1 hit reality show Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Momma Dee was born in 1963 in Atlanta, Georgia, and attended Turner High School and Decatur High School. She graduated with an associate degree in nursing at Georgia State University. In 1996, Dee was involved in a car accident that left her in a wheelchair for three years. Unable to work a traditional job due to her disability; Momma Dee became a Pimp and Drug-Dealer to provide for her family. She ran a brothel for ten years under the name, "Lady Dee.“ Since 2012, Momma Dee has appeared, with her son, as a supporting Cast Member on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. During the show, she embarked on a music career, releasing several singles including, "I Deserve" and "In That Order.“ Her cousin is the rapper, Yung Joc, who produced and is featured on her single, "In That Order."

In 2016, she embarked on an acting career, appearing as a Pimp in the independent film, The Products of the American Ghetto, as well as playing the mother of the title character in, About Justin, a spin-off of the LGBT web series, About Him. Momma Dee married Ernest Bryant in 1996 but they divorced in 2014. The two reunited and remarried in 2015, and their wedding was documented in the fourth-season finale of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Momma Dee has two children, Jasmine Brown and Darryl Richardson Jr., better known as the rapper Lil' Scrappy, as well as three grandchildren.

About I.M.O.C. Productions:

I'M MY OWN COMPETITION Productions (I.M.O.C.) is a theatrical company using Performing Arts as a tool to mentor both, adults and youths, on morals, social issues, and concerns. Our energy is geared towards focusing on being a better version of oneself through teamwork, serving others, problem-solving, and learning how to connect and cope with our ever-changing society. OUR MISSION Is to empower people with the ability to connect or reconnect with themselves and others to help restore broken communities with realistic life expectancies through health, beauty, and entertainment. We aim to teach them to create new mental pathways that lead to endless possibilities of success."

Press and Media Opportunities are available. Tickets and show information may be purchased on Eventbrite.com.

