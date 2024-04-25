Manchin Announces $8.4 Million For Huntington Head Start Program

April 24, 2024

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $8,465,926 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for the Southwestern Community Action Council’s Head Start Program. Head Start supports educational growth from birth to age 5 through services that provide early learning and emotional development, health and safety and family well-being.

“Every child in West Virginia deserves access to a quality education, no matter their background or where they live in the Mountain State,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $8.4 million to support the critical efforts of this program, which will provide children in Cabell County with the skills and foundation they need for a bright future. As a long-time supporter of Head Start programs and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to support educational opportunities for all children across West Virginia.”