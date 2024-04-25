Water Rok Announces Global Health Potential of Korean Fulvic Acid in Recent Research
Water Rok, a Korean company specializing in Fulvic Acid, has revealed the health benefits of naturally occurring Fulvic acid in clean areas of Korea.KOREA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For various health effects on Fulvic Acid, Water Rok demonstrated the global potential of naturally occurring Fulvic Acid water in clean areas of Korea through paper research.
A recent analysis of papers from around the world by Water Rok Co., Ltd., a South Korean company specializing in Fulvic Acid beverages, concluded on June 6 that Fulvic Acid provides a multifaceted health benefit.
Fulvic Acid is a low molecular weight organic acid produced during the humidification process of nature and is known to have high bioactivity such as easily combining with mineral elements, improving digestion absorption, and promoting blood circulation.
According to research, Fulvic Acid has the potential to treat a variety of diseases from psoriasis to COVID-19, and has a wide range of efficacy, including anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and anti-cancer effects. This suggests that Fulvic Acid may play an important role in disease prevention and treatment.
In particular, it is noteworthy that Fulvic Acid has a low molecular weight and can easily penetrate human tissues and cells, thereby providing various health benefits.
Various studies have shown that Fulvic Acid has the potential to be useful in the prevention and treatment of various diseases. The need for further research and development is emphasized in this area, and the latest medical findings demonstrating the therapeutic efficacy of Fulvic Acid are considered key findings.
According to several articles, Fulvic Acid can have a positive effect on various health problems such as psoriasis, oral biofilm disease, chronic inflammatory disease, diabetes, neurodegenerative disease, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, osteoarthritis, COVID-19 treatment, and antioxidant and anti-cancer effects.
The Company said that these findings open up new possibilities for the medical use of Fulvic Acid and suggest that it may play an important role in preventing disease and maintaining health.
Currently, Water Rok is selling beverages using Fulvic Acid extracted in Korea, and research and safety tests utilizing Fulvic Acid have been completed in the United States. Based on the results of these studies, it is also planning to enter the US market.
Choi Sungrak, CEO of Water Rok, said that he recognized the importance of this ingredient once again through a recent study on Fulvic Acid and that he will further inform the value of Fulvic Acid through these papers.
In addition, it was reported that the drinking spring water containing Fulvic Acid naturally collected in the South Korean region handled by Water Rok is the first water extracted through the 850-meter rock formation in South Korea to improve patients with atopic and skin diseases, and that dementia and Alzheimer's patients are also under the spotlight as a response that improves with their own clinical results.
Subsequently, Choi Sungrak, the CEO, expects to expand the opportunities to enter the US market based on papers proven worldwide through products using Fulvic Acid, a gift from God, and hopes that it can greatly help many people by contributing to health protection and health promotion, which are the advantages of Fulvic Acid water.
