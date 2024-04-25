CFOs and NAV Financings Now Require IP Licensing
FinaTech Receives Patents on the Computational Technology Used in CFOs and NAVs
Computational Technology has the potential to disrupt the PE industry for the betterment of investors, fund managers, and even the companies that funds buy and manage”PHOENIX, AZ, USA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the latest development surrounding the ongoing saga of the disruption within the private equity industry by new technologies, FinaTech Structured Solutions (https://www.finatech.llc) recently announced that it had been granted three new computational technology patents protecting the E&M software used in CFOs and NAV Financings.
FinaTech specializes in developing and patenting predictive computational technology for the evaluation and management of complex systems. Computational technology is very horizontal and currently redefining the nation’s economy. The computational technology that FinaTech’s team developed is not only useful for structuring PE funds, but also for AI development, and even for slashing electricity usage in large data centers.
With the advent of CFOs and NAV Financings, funds necessarily became more reliant upon precision computational technology to deliver higher IRRs. Historically, the nature of privately held equity assets made it difficult for fund managers to utilize structured finance in their offerings but as the industry has matured, computational technology has begun playing an increasingly important role in the issuance and rating of private equity securities.
FinaTech plans to license its patents for use in CFOs and NAV Financings. It also plans to promote the use of more advanced structures than those being used today.
“Computational Technology has the potential to disrupt the PE industry for the betterment of investors, fund managers, and even the companies that funds buy and manage,” claims Scott Smith, CEO at FinaTech. “Structured finance opens the door to customizing the risk and return an investor is exposed to. Multiple securities can easily be made-to-order from a given portfolio. We feel the industry is poised to service a wider variety of investors than ever before.”
“We’ve long known there were ways to significantly boost returns in the PE space that were simply being overlooked”, says Jerry Verbeck, CFO of FinaTech. “Our computational technology is the key to managing funds with the accuracy essential to successfully swing for the fences, or to ensure that your nest egg remains absolutely safe and sound. Normally, one fund cannot service both investment goals. But with structured finance, it can.”
About FinaTech: FinaTech develops and patents computational technology. FinaTech’s IP portfolio covers technology essential to model, rate, and manage structured PE funds today, including CFOs, NAVs, and Continuation Funds. FinaTech’s founding partners helped pioneer the use of structured finance on Wall Street. Their ground-breaking collaboration with DLJ in 1993 produced the first mixed-property CMBS, which become the foundation of mortgage-backed securities today.
