Introducing Sky Forged: The World's First Extraction MMORPG Redefining web3 Gaming

Explore the breathtaking world of Sanctuary in Sky Forged, where adventure awaits at every turn. Witness the thrill of extraction gameplay in Sky Forged, as players brave dangers to secure valuable resources.

NY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a fusion of classic RPG elements and high-stakes extraction gameplay, Sky Forged is set to bring innovation to the gaming landscape with the launch of the world's first Extraction MMORPG. Developed by Sky Forged, the game invites players to embark on a journey through time and danger.

Set in the awe-inspiring floating city of Sanctuary, humanity's final stronghold, Sky Forged transports players to a world teeming with peril and opportunity. As Rift Divers, elite adventurers endowed with extraordinary abilities, players will traverse temporal rifts to explore the Earth below. Once a thriving planet, Earth has been transformed into a kaleidoscope of time periods overrun by mutants and raiders, presenting a formidable challenge to even the most seasoned adventurers.

"We are thrilled to unveil Sky Forged, a game that represents a paradigm shift in the MMORPG genre," said Warden, Co-Founder at Sky forged. "With its innovative blend of RPG mechanics and extraction gameplay, Sky Forged offers players an immersive experience unlike anything they've encountered before."

At the heart of Sky Forged lies its unique extraction gameplay, which challenges players to retrieve valuable resources from the depths of Earth's fractured timeline. Whether facing off against hordes of mutants in a post-apocalyptic wasteland or navigating the labyrinthine streets of a medieval city besieged by darkness.

Sky Forged is scheduled to launch on 10th of May 2024, ushering in a new era of gaming innovation and adventure. Prepare to embark on an epic journey through time and danger like never before.

