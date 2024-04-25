Safe & Chic Celebrates 9 Years as a leading Retailer for Clean Beauty
"Looking back over the past nine years, we're overwhelmed with gratitude for the support from our customers, partners, and the broader clean beauty community," said Angela, Founder of Safe & Chic.”MISSION VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safe & Chic, a leader in non-toxic and cruelty-free beauty retail, is excited to celebrate its ninth anniversary. Established as a champion of the clean beauty revolution, Safe & Chic offers a premium selection of skincare, makeup, and haircare products, all adhering to the strictest standards of safety and ethical practices.
— Angela Dubia
Founded on the principle that beauty should never compromise health, Safe & Chic has carefully selected each product on its website, safeandchic.com, to ensure they are free from harmful chemicals and cruelty-free. This dedication has solidified Safe & Chic’s status as a trusted name in clean beauty, with an impressive portfolio of over 150 brands and 2500 unique products, featuring some of the most forward-thinking and eco-conscious labels in the industry.
"Looking back over the past nine years, we're overwhelmed with gratitude for the support from our customers, partners, and the broader clean beauty community," said Angela, Founder of Safe & Chic. "We started with a vision to democratize clean beauty, and today, we celebrate not only our growth but also the broader advancements towards a more mindful and sustainable beauty industry."
As it steps into its tenth year, Safe & Chic remains dedicated to its original ideals and is eager to introduce innovative ways to enhance its offerings and advocate for the clean beauty sector. "Our anniversary marks the achievements we can reach when we adhere to our core values," Angela noted. "We look forward to continuing to lead in this arena, delivering exceptional clean beauty options to our customers, and making a lasting, positive impact on the environment and our well-being."
Introducing Chic Rewards Loyalty Program
In conjunction with its anniversary, Safe & Chic is proud to launch the Chic Rewards Loyalty Program. This innovative program rewards our valued customers for their commitment to clean beauty. Members of Chic Rewards will enjoy exclusive benefits such as points on every purchase, birthday bonuses, special promotions, and early access to new products. It’s our way of saying thank you to our community for their loyalty and support.
For more information on Safe & Chic’s selection of clean beauty products or to sign up for the Chic Rewards Loyalty Program, please visit safeandchic.com
About Safe & Chic
Safe & Chic is a premier online retailer specializing in non-toxic and cruelty-free beauty products. By implementing a rigorous vetting process and fostering a passion for clean beauty, Safe & Chic provides a diverse range of skincare, makeup, and haircare items that are both safe for consumers and the environment. Dedicated to effecting change, Safe & Chic promotes sustainable practices, ethical manufacturing, and cruelty-free standards, redefining the future of beauty retail.
Angela Dubia
Safe & Chic
+1 949-445-4252
email us here