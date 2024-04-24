Shane Krauser Suspends Gilbert Mayoral Campaign
Shane Krauser is an attorney, husband and father, and former candidate for Gilbert mayor.GILBERT, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shane Krauser has suspended his campaign to become Gilbert’s next mayor and has released the following statement:
“In December 2022, we launched our campaign, and I began making my case to become the next mayor of Gilbert, Arizona.
The last year has been inspiring, exhilarating, and filled with hope, as I was involved with scores of events and watched countless supporters join the cause daily.
My motivation for running for office was a deep love for my country, state, and town, rooted in the principles of freedom and the rule of law.
I am so thankful for the massive support that has come from the people of Gilbert, throughout Arizona, and even the country.
Even in light of my vision and the great support I’ve received, I must suspend my campaign.
Recently, a cardinal rule of politics was violated when my minor child was used by a media outlet and others as political fodder that, in turn, has placed my son in harm’s way through false accusations, implication, and innuendo. For those who have condemned this outrageous, shameless maneuver, thank you for your courage.
This campaign is no longer about me. We have devolved as a culture where we are unwilling to have a battle of ideas and, instead, are willing to now play politics with our children.
I will protect my children against such predatory acts, and remaining in the public eye as a candidate seems unreasonable and unwise given that vulturous scum who falsify facts and who prey on our children roam our community, both physically and virtually.
To understand the dire nature of politics, one need only look at the media’s coverage of this mayoral race and others. Articles outlining the different ideas and the governing philosophy of the varying candidates are non-existent. What a terrible indictment of our culture!
With that said, I will continue to advocate for the cause of America, a country whose foundational principles are worth fighting for and restoring.
Thank you to my amazing, beautiful wife, Janelle, and our family for your undying support and ongoing excitement that fueled me daily with energy.
Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all of my supporters and to my team that helped make this such an enjoyable run. Our early mornings, long days, and late nights of organizing, debating, and focusing on how we could inspire others in our community to this cause are memories that I will always cherish.
Your dedication, commitment, and tireless vigor revealed to me that wonderful people are still willing to give of their time, talent, and treasure to do great things for those things that matter.
Thank you for choosing me to carry this positive, vision-driven, solution-oriented message on your behalf for the last year. It was a great honor, and I am a better man today than I was when this all started.
Vice Mayor Scott Anderson will likely be Gilbert’s next mayor. He is a good man, and although we differ drastically on our core governing philosophy and have different ideas on where we should take our town, I wish him well as he prepares to take the mantle of leading Gilbert.
Let us unite together in embracing the principles that are solidified in our Declaration of Independence, namely that freedom is our birthright and that limited government grounded in preserving that freedom is an essential ingredient.
I pray that our best days are ahead and plead with God that He will raise up, and give courage to, noble men and women who understand real freedom and the actual role of government and who will help us restore our ailing republic.”
Learn more at :
Website: https://voteshanekrauser.com
Social Media:
https://facebook.com/ShaneKrauser
https://twitter.com/ShaneKrauser
https://instagram.com/Shane.Krauser
https://linkedin.com/in/ShaneKrauser
Paid for by Vote Shane Krauser committee.
Jared Taylor
Vote Shane Krauser
+1 480-734-7073
Contact@ShaneKrauser.com