World Intellectual Property Day 2024: Intellectual Property and the UN Sustainable Development Goals

Geneva, April 25, 2024

PR/2024/915

World Intellectual Property Day 2024 is highlighting the critical importance of intellectual property (IP) in catalyzing the human innovation and creativity needed for achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Celebrated across the globe each April 26, nearly 150 events are planned in dozens of countries to mark this year’s World IP Day, which carries the theme: “IP and the SDGs: Building Our Common Future with Innovation and Creativity.”

In 2015, countries around the world committed to the 17-objective SDGs, which are a roadmap to a better future that spans the range of human activity including climate change, poverty, education and others. However, progress is faltering ahead of the 2030 deadline for reaching the SDGs, with only 15% percent of the SDGs on track.

“Throughout history, when faced with challenges, it has been human ingenuity, ideas and innovation that has allowed us to overcome and succeed. To put the SDGs back on track, we need to harness the power of intellectual property as a catalyst to unleash innovation and creativity in the service of the SDGs,” said WIPO Director General Daren Tang in a video address to mark World IP Day 2024.

Video: Message from WIPO Director General, Daren Tang.

“From electric vehicles to lifesaving drugs, clean and green tech, to AI and digital technologies – IP can be the vehicle to turn bold new ideas into real world impact. So on this World IP Day, let us come together to use the power of IP to achieve the SDGs and build a better world for all,” said Mr. Tang.

New this year:

A new WIPO report shows that a record number of patents are supporting the UN SDGs, with patent-filing activity highest for inventions related to SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation & Infrastructure), representing 19% of active patents.

Filmmakers from Nigeria, Bulgaria and Brazil won the top three spots in the 2024 Youth Video Competition, with a woman from Indonesia taking the “People’s Choice Prize.”

World Intellectual Property Day Changemakers’ Gallery features innovators, creators, entrepreneurs and IP practitioners who are using IP rights to accelerate the innovation and creativity we need to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and build our common future.