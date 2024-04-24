Local non-profits get support to improve quality of life in the North

CANADA, April 24 - Young people in Terrace are among those who will benefit from Community Gaming Grants for capital projects by non-profit organizations throughout the province.

This year, $5.2 million in Community Gaming Grants will be shared among 62 organizations for capital projects that will improve quality of life in B.C. communities. Eight new capital project grants were awarded throughout northern B.C. for a total of $492,452.

“Not-for-profit organizations provide valuable services that help make life better for British Columbians,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “Through the Community Gaming Grants, my ministry is supporting organizations to acquire essential equipment and undertake renovations – whether it’s replacing a worn-out soccer field or refinishing a youth centre – so that they can continue to better support strong and vibrant communities in B.C.”

The Terrace and District Community Services Society received $250,000 toward construction costs for a new Foundry Terrace Centre for Youth, where young people from 12 to 24 can access mental-health and substance-use support, primary care, employment and education resources, peer support and social services.

“I’ve heard from young people in my community that it’s important for them to have a place where they don’t have to have their guard up all the time, where they can get the support they need on their own terms,” said Nathan Cullen, MLA for Stikine. “Helping non-profits in the North to pay for large projects, like the new youth centre in Terrace, is a priority for the province.”

This year’s funding also includes:

$88,076 for roof and septic upgrades at the Atlin Historical Society;

$42,220 for rooftop solar panels at the Fort St. John North Peace Museum; and

$22,000 for a new roof at the Prince Rupert Seniors’ Centre.

The funding is part of $140 million provided annually through Community Gaming Grants to not-for-profit organizations throughout British Columbia. These grants help approximately 5,000 organizations to deliver ongoing programs and services in their communities.

Quotes:

Megan Dykeman, Parliamentary Secretary for Community Development and Non-profits –

“Non-profit organizations provide programs and services that people count on, helping them with affordable housing, health care, community safety, the cost of living and more. These grants are vital because they support projects that make the amazing work non-profits do in our communities possible.”

Christine Hawkins, chair, BC Association for Charitable Gaming –

“Organizations that receive funding from Community Gaming Grants for their capital projects recognize that this funding is transformational. These grants help non-profits across B.C. to expand and ensure the sustainability of their operations, which is critically important for the people served by these organizations.”

Pat Davis, president and CEO, BC Lottery Corporation (BCLC) –

“The Province of B.C.’s capital project grants program is benefiting the people of British Columbia. Non-profit organizations are an essential part of B.C. communities and these grants support organizations that enhance the quality of life in their communities. BCLC is proud that our business plays a role supporting provincial initiatives that make B.C. a better place to live.”

Quick Facts:

Since 2017, Community Gaming Grants for capital projects have supported programs that directly benefit British Columbians and their communities, helping 571 not-for-profit organizations.

Grants also fund projects and initiatives in the arts and culture, sports, human and social services, public safety and environmental conservation sectors, as well as parent and district parent advisory councils in B.C. schools.

Learn More:

The full list of capital projects grant recipients for this round of funding is available online:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/sports-recreation-arts-and-culture/gambling/grants/2023-24_capital_project_recipients.pdf

For information about Community Gaming Grants, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/sports-culture/gambling-fundraising/gaming-grants/community-gaming-grants

For Community Gaming Grants’ reports, statistics and publications, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/sports-culture/gambling-fundraising/gaming-grants/cggreporting