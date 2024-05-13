Special Strong Expands Reach, Accelerates Impact for the Adaptive Needs Community
Special Strong, a special needs fitness company is increasing global impact on the special needs community.MCKINNEY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Special Strong, a special needs fitness company is increasing global impact on the special needs community. A pressing need within a population is that there is an estimated 1.3 billion (1 in 6*) individuals who experience a significant disability, and 1 in 36 children are diagnosed with Autism*. Special Strong has scaled its mission to extend adaptive fitness services to this underserved demographic.
According to Daniel Stein, CEO & Founder of Special Strong, the company's trajectory has been strongly influenced by the story of Brandon, a young man whose first steps taken independently in eight years captured the hearts of 150 million viewers worldwide. This viral event did not just signify a personal victory; it sparked a swift movement for Special Strong to expand its reach and initiate a franchising and certification program that prioritizes inclusivity and accessibility in the health and fitness industry.
In fact, to date, Special Strong has certified 1,200 trainers across the globe, each equipped with the expertise to work with individuals with special needs. These certified professionals are actively training thousands, bringing adaptive fitness to communities far and wide.
In alignment with this mission, Special Strong has secured an investment partnership with Ethno Holdings, marking a significant stride in making adaptive fitness more accessible. This partnership has recognized the potential within the adaptive fitness arena as a ‘blue ocean’ with immense demand and scarce supply. Through strategic social media engagement and the innovative application of AI technology, Ethno Holdings has helped Special Strong to significantly amplify its outreach, now engaging over 12 million individuals each month. “Their commitment aligns perfectly with our core values, and this isn't just a business transaction; it's a partnership with a collective belief in making a tangible difference. The 10 million monthly Google searches for adaptive needs alone illustrates the urgent demand for specialized fitness services and, together, we can commit to answering this call to action” says Stein.
Dwayne Stoltzfus, CEO of Ethno Holdings. “Special Strong has built a phenomenal engine and it’s not just staying airborne but soaring to new heights. The supply and demand dynamics in this space are unprecedented. We’ve never encountered such palpable demand met with so little supply, presenting us with a remarkable opportunity to make a profound impact in the lives of many who previously had limited options."
In addition to its partnership with Ethno Holdings, Special Strong has also recently partnered with 24-Hour Fitness, further increasing the organization’s mission to support the physical, mental, and cognitive growth of those with special needs.
About Special Strong
Founded by Daniel Stein, Special Strong is a personal testament to the transformative power of fitness. Diagnosed with a learning disability at age four, Daniel found solace and strength in sports and exercise. After a successful banking career, a visionary mentorship inspired him to pursue a path in adaptive fitness. Since launching in 2016 with his wife, Trinity, Special Strong has become one of the few fitness centers nationally dedicated to individuals with mental, physical, and cognitive challenges, touching lives worldwide.
