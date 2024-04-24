Manchin Announces $310k For Disaster Recovery Efforts In Mason County, Economic Development Planning In Brooke County

April 24, 2024

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $310,000 from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) for the Mason County Development Authority and the Region 11 Council in Weirton. These investments will strengthen economic development by supporting private investment and job creation in Brooke County, as well as developing a comprehensive revitalization plan after recent natural disasters in Mason County.

“Investing in our local communities creates good-paying jobs and locally-driven economic development,” said Senator Manchin. “The EDA continues to be a strong partner for West Virginia and these investments will promote economic resiliency in Mason and Brooke Counties, including through strengthening disaster preparedness. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these awards for years to come and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to unlock the economic potential of the Mountain State.”

Individual awards listed below: