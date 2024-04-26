Blue Raven Solar Honored as Silver Stevie® Award Winner in 2024 American Business Awards®
This achievement is a result of the dedication and hard work of our teams, as well as the trust and support of our valued customers. It is an honor to be recognized as a leader in the energy industry.”OREM, UTAH, USA, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Raven Solar was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Company of the Year category for Energy – Large in The 22nd Annual American Business Awards®.
The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.
Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 11.
More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and across multiple industries were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.
More than 300 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.
“While growth in much of the world economy has recovered slowly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the American economy continues to show remarkable resilience and growth,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “Our 2024 Stevie winners have contributed to that successful recovery through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all our winners in the 2024 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 11 awards banquet in New York.”
Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2024 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About Blue Raven Solar
Blue Raven Solar, a SunPower company, was founded in 2014 and has expanded to a national top selling solar brand. The company’s mission is “to make homeowners’ lives better by reducing their energy bills, increasing reliance on clean and abundant renewable energy and providing a world-class customer experience through a reliable sales process and a speedy, high-quality installation.” Blue Raven Solar believes all homeowners should have the opportunity to invest in simple, reliable, affordable, and high-quality solar power. Visit Blue Raven Solar at www.blueravensolar.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
Join the movement | Blue Raven Solar | The Future of Energy. Today.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.
Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
