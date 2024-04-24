CARAT Sri Lanka 2024 Kicks Off

CARAT Sri Lanka is taking place ashore at SLN Vidura alongside the Sri Lankan Marines from April 22-26.

The exercise commenced with Commodore Buddika Liyanagamage, Eastern Area Deputy Commander, Sri Lanka Navy, and Lt. Col. Anthony Nelson, U.S. Defense Attaché to Sri Lanka lighting an oil lamp in a display of hope for the start of the nearly week-long exercise between the United States and Sri Lanka.

“CARAT Sri Lanka is designed to exchange ideas as well as tactics,” said Nelson. “As we practice interoperability, operate in tandem, and strengthen our interpersonal relationships, we will also share how we take care of our people and discuss our roles in ensuring peace and security. As a result of this, I predict our nations’ Navies and Marines will enhance our capacity to defend our shared interests in the maritime domain.”

As part of the exchange of ideas, this year’s CARAT includes a seminar on Women, Peace, and Security, highlighting the role of gender in humanitarian and disaster situations, further strengthening U.S. and Sri Lankan response capabilities when disaster strikes. Additionally, this year’s exercise includes training on tactical measures with Marines from Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Pacific (FASTPAC) and expertise sharing on dive procedures with sailors from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 11.

“The rationale for planning and executing exercises like CARAT in general is to prepare our forces for peace operations, allowing combined operations at the time of need, motivating the interoperability and fostering closer relationships by better operating with allies and partners to afford a free and open Indo-Pacific,” said Liyanagamage. “I firmly invite you all to actively engage in the execution of Mini CARAT 2024 to carry forward the long standing and strong bilateral relationship between the Sri Lanka and the United States of America.”

CARAT Sri Lanka is the largest bilateral military exercise between Sri Lanka and the United States designed to promote regional security cooperation, practice humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and strengthen maritime understanding, partnerships, and interoperability.

In its 29th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises, designed to enhance U.S. and partner forces’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.

7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

-30-