Tartaglione Announces $2.4 Million in School Safety Grants

Philadelphia, PA − April 24, 2024 − Today, Senator Christine Tartaglione announced that $2,433,052 in school safety grants were awarded to schools in the 2nd Senatorial District.

“Ensuring our schools are a safe place for our Commonwealth’s children to learn and grow into our next generation’s leaders is one of the most important things we can do as a society,” said Senator Tartaglione. “This investment in our students’ safety is a down payment for a future that experiences less violence and allows our children to become the leaders of the future that our city, state, and nation need.”

The School Safety Grants and Targeted School Safety and Security Grant for Nonpublic Schools are available through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s School Safety and Security Committee.

The School Safety Grants were available to school districts, intermediate units, career and technical schools, charter schools, private schools, and more. Most entities were eligible for up to $450,000, and a total of 619 applications requested $193.6 million. 104 applications were awarded more than $32.6 million across Pennsylvania.

The Targeted School Safety and Security Grant for Nonpublic Schools were available for nonpublic schools to receive up to $75,000 in funding for programs that address school violence. 432 applications were submitted, requesting more than $27.8 million. A total of 237 applications are being funded, totaling $14,551,000.

The following schools in the 2nd District received funding:

Targeted School Safety and Security Grant for Nonpublic School Funds:

Cedar Grove Christian Academy, Inc. – $45,000

Frankford Friends School – $75,000

Philadelphia IU – $69,706

School Safety Grants:

Esperanza Academy Charter School – $353,611

Maritime Academy Charter School – $92,225

Philadelphia School District – $1,797,510

More information on grants available through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency can be found on their website.