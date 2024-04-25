Two Key Leaders Elevated for Commercial Recreation Specialists
Alexander Park, Cold Springs MN - Families enjoying beautiful new park with Splashpad, playground, shade and shelter.
CRS, a leading provider of commercial-grade recreation solutions, proudly announces the promotion of two integral team members to key leadership positions
CRS has experienced exponential growth, and we are honored to appoint key leaders during an exciting period, to leveraging our strengths and expertise and deliver exceptional value to our clients.”VERONA, WI, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial Recreation Specialists (CRS), a leading provider of commercial-grade recreation solutions, proudly announces the promotion of two integral team members, Ryan Hartberg and Patrick Pierce to key leadership positions within the organization.
— Ron Romens, President of Commercial Recreation Specialists
With a rich background in sales, management, operations, and marketing, Ryan brings a wealth of expertise to his new position as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Prior to joining CRS, he served as the Director of Sales and Marketing for Purple Cow Organics, where he successfully managed distributor and vendor relationships, demonstrating his ability to foster strategic partnerships and drive business growth. In his previous role as Vice President of Business Development at CRS, Ryan demonstrated his passion for enhancing guest experiences through innovative product selection and project planning. His commitment to delivering tailored solutions has benefited CRS, clients, and vendors.
"CRS has experienced exponential growth, and we are honored to appoint Ryan during such an exciting period for the company," said Ron Romens, President of Commercial Recreation Specialists. "I look forward to leveraging our strengths and expertise to deliver exceptional value to our clients. We have full confidence in Ryan’s ability to drive continued success and growth for CRS."
Additionally, Patrick Pierce has been appointed as Project Channel Sales Manager. Since joining CRS in 2019 as an Omaha-based recreation specialist on the Project Team, Patrick has exhibited exceptional leadership and contributed significantly to the company's growth and expansion. In his previous role, Patrick played a pivotal part in expanding CRS's reach westward to effectively serve communities in Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota. With his dedication and strategic vision, CRS has been able to extend its footprint in the region, enriching the lives of countless individuals and communities through innovative recreational solutions.
"We are thrilled to announce Patrick Pierce's well-deserved promotion to Project Channel Sales Manager," said Ryan Hartberg, VP of Sales and Marketing at Commercial Recreation Specialists. "Patrick's proven track record, coupled with his deep understanding of our industry and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, positions him perfectly to lead our project channel sales efforts.”
Please join CRS in congratulating Ryan Hartberg on his promotion to Vice President of Sales and Marketing and Patrick Pierce on his promotion to Project Channel Sales Manager.
For over 25 years, CRS has been serving customers throughout the United States and the Caribbean, with offices in Verona, Wisconsin, New Jersey, Minnesota, Iowa, and Nebraska. In addition to supplying high-quality municipal-grade recreation equipment, CRS offers comprehensive services, including design, planning, installation, and operations. By tailoring recreation solutions to each client's unique business goals, CRS has built a strong reputation among municipalities, schools, YMCAs, athletic facilities, sports venues, amusement parks, family entertainment centers, campgrounds, resorts, summer camps, zoos, and other recreation venues.
To learn more about CRS and their wide range of services, please contact their corporate office at (608) 848-8781 or visit their website at www.crs4rec.com.
