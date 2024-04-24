Investing in North Country Communities

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a total of 21 transformational projects for the North Country region as part of two economic development programs: the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) and NY Forward. Eight projects were announced for Ticonderoga, the Round 6 winner of a $10 million DRI award; 5 projects were announced for Cape Vincent, a Round 1 winner of $4.5 million NY Forward award; 4 projects were announced for Lyons Falls, a Round 1 winner of a $2.25 million NY Forward award; and 4 projects were announced for Waddington, also a Round 1 winner of a $2.25 million NY Forward award.

"The Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward programs provide vital support for New York’s downtowns," Governor Hochul said. "This funding for the North Country will help communities carry out their plans to enhance the quality of life for New Yorkers, draw visitors, and spur economic opportunity for generations to come."

Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) Awards

The Town of Ticonderoga was named the North Country winner of the sixth round of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative in 2023. The 8 projects selected seek to create a vibrant, regional business and cultural hub set against the backdrop of the La Chute River, Lake George and Lake Champlain that offers diverse shopping, dining, cultural and recreational opportunities along the historic Montcalm Street corridor.

New investment combined with past investments will create a robust environment for the rehabilitation and adaptive reuse of historic downtown buildings and infill development that incorporates mixed-income residential opportunities.

The DRI investments are part of the Governor's ongoing efforts to revitalize the economy and create more opportunities in the North Country. The DRI is led by the Department of State, which provides technical assistance as each participating community develops a Strategic Investment Plan identifying specific projects with a unique vision for the revitalization of the downtown area.

The specific projects to be funded through the DRI support several goals and strategies contained in the community’s Strategic Investment Plan, such as amplifying the city's unique sense of place with a genuine and authentic experience that will be catalytic for future organic growth and will foster development that is inclusive while embracing its strong heritage and ethnic diversity.

Ticonderoga joins the communities of Plattsburgh, Watertown, Saranac Lake, Potsdam, Massena, Tupper Lake and Lowville which were the North Country’s winners of the DRI program.

The $9.7 million State investment in these projects through the DRI will leverage additional public and private investments as the revitalization process proceeds and builds momentum.

Ticonderoga DRI projects

The Town of Ticonderoga, set against the scenic backdrop of the La Chute River, Lake George and Lake Champlain, plans to create a vibrant, regional business and cultural hub that looks to the future and retains its historic identity. It will foster a pedestrian-friendly corridor along Montcalm Street that features charming specialty shops and restaurants, heritage tourism, arts and entertainment attractions and contemporary services while enhancing opportunities for residents and visitors to experience a variety of outdoor activities within walking distance of downtown.

Beautify the Montcalm Streetscape in Downtown Ticonderoga ($3,694,000)

Beautify the Montcalm streetscape through decorative sidewalk paving, ornamental streetlights, decorative planting and landscaping, enhanced crosswalks and other features to enhance the pedestrian environment.

Strengthen Downtown Ticonderoga’s Identity through a Branding, Marketing, and Wayfinding Signage Initiative ($330,000)

Develop cohesive branding, marketing and signage to strengthen Ticonderoga’s and downtown’s branding within the community and marketplace.

Implement a Small Project Fund to Assist Local Businesses ($600,000)

Implement a Small Project Fund that assists with small-scale building and site improvements and provides assistance to small businesses.

Develop the Adirondack Performing Arts Center ($2,115,000)

Diversify the uses in the Knights of Columbus building by upgrading the basement and first floor, renovating the second floor to include lesson rooms, group performance/rehearsal space, instrument repair shop and a recording studio for We Are Instrumental, converting the third floor into a co-op performance space that multiple organizations can use, and enhancing the pavilion.

Activate Adirondack Drive to Link Downtown to the La Chute Riverfront ($566,000)

Enhance Adirondack Drive from the Champlain/McCormick intersection to the connection with Montcalm by improving the road and parking, planting trees, screening the rear façades on the river side of Montcalm Street and enhancing connectivity between downtown and the open space.

Stabilize the Hacker Building at 108 Montcalm ($1,265,000)

Rehabilitate the Hacker Building to include replacement of the roof, asbestos and mold abatement, façade enhancements, and other renovation activities.

Enhance the La Chute Riverfront to Promote Natural Features ($754,000)

Activate the La Chute Riverfront by upgrading bike and pedestrian trails, installing waterfall overlooks, adding kayak and bike rental facilities, installing lighting, upgrading the farmers' market facility, enhancing landscaping and adding user amenities like benches and fitness stations.

Revitalize the Ti Natural Foods Co-Op to Enhance Local Food Access ($376,000)

Renovate the Ticonderoga Natural Food Co-Op to include a façade renovation, an upgrade of the prep area to a commercial kitchen, addition of a deli counter, enhancement of the interior aesthetics, improvement of the building’s energy efficiency and renovation of the rear of the building.

NY Forward Awards

Building on the momentum of the State's successful Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), the $100 million NY Forward program adopts the same "Plan-then-Act" strategy as the DRI to support a more equitable downtown recovery for New York's smaller and rural communities. NY Forward investments are part of the Governor's ongoing efforts to revitalize the economy and create more opportunities in the North Country.

Cape Vincent NY Forward Projects

The Village of Cape Vincent’s scenic, historical and distinctive downtown character will form the foundation for sustainable economic growth that preserves and highlights the community’s small-town charm and agrarian roots, while sustaining the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario for pleasure and commerce. Through compatible economic and residential growth, Cape Vincent will be a community that welcomes creative artists and entrepreneurs, provides a high quality of life for existing and future residents and serves as a unique destination for visitors.

Enhance Downtown Streetscape on Broadway to Support Walkability and Commerce ($2,689,000)

Design and implement streetscape improvements to the Broadway Street corridor to create a distinctive, cohesive and welcoming downtown atmosphere.

Re-Imagine Club Street as a Pedestrian-Friendly Zone ($600,000)

Activate the Club Street corridor to create a welcoming pedestrian-friendly zone. Proposed elements include distinctive road surface and removable bollards to create cohesive access to the waterfront.

Establish a Fund to Support a Dynamic Downtown Business Environment ($300,000)

Establish a locally managed matching small project fund to undertake a range of smaller downtown projects such as façade enhancements, building improvements to commercial or mixed-use spaces, business assistance or public art projects.

Establish the Club Street Waterfront Park as a Downtown Destination ($850,000)

Create a waterfront park by installing play equipment, structured seating, water feature, pavilion, firepit, signage, landscaping and new walkways.

Rejuvenate the Village Green in the Heart of Cape Vincent ($61,000)

Restore and upgrade performance platform, install new lamp posts, add new walls and flower beds and replace aging benches to enhance public space in the heart of the community.

Lyons Falls NY Forward Projects

Downtown Lyons Falls will be an active, economically vibrant and historically preserved, four-season community connected to recreational amenities. Building on the Village’s access to employment centers, the natural features of the Moose and Black Rivers, activated parks and trails, a revitalized Mill site, the beauty of the Falls, and rich local history, Lyons Falls will be inviting for all.

Improve Connectivity and Enhance the Downtown Experience in Lyons Falls through Streetscape Improvements ($1,900,000)

Transform and enhance the Village’s connectivity and streetscape with improved intersections, walkways, landscaping, and attractive design elements to establish a welcoming and distinctive pedestrian friendly downtown environment throughout Cherry, McAlpine and Center Streets.

Develop Marketing and Branding for Downtown Lyons Falls ($50,000)

Develop downtown marketing and branding to target residents, visitors, investors, and developers.

Establish a Fund to Enhance Revitalization in Downtown Lyons Falls ($150,000)

Create a locally managed matching small project fund to undertake a range of smaller downtown projects such as façade enhancements, building improvements to commercial or mixed-use spaces, business assistance or public art projects.

Activate Public Space at the Historic Lyons Falls Pulp and Paper Mill ($150,000)

Redevelop a vacant and underutilized former mill site into a public space with the addition of green space, public seating areas and a river overlook.

Waddington NY Forward Projects

As a Hometown Destination, the Village of Waddington will become a walkable downtown, showcasing its rich historic architecture while creating access to amenities for residents, improving the visitor experience and expanding its eclectic mix of arts, cultural and retail offerings through continued public and private partnerships. The community’s vital connection with the St. Lawrence River will be enhanced through recreation, commerce and environmental stewardship to strengthen the economy.

Transform Downtown Waddington Streetscape to Create a Welcoming Destination ($1,000,000)

Transform the Village’s gateway and streetscape along Main Street with improved walkways, landscaping, attractive design elements and the creation of a gateway feature to establish a welcoming and distinctive pedestrian friendly downtown environment.

Establish a Fund to Advance Downtown Business & Beautification ($200,000)

Establish a locally managed matching fund to undertake a range of smaller downtown projects such as façade enhancements, building renovation to commercial or mixed-use spaces, business assistance and public art.

Build the Brand of Downtown Waddington ($50,000)

Develop a branding initiative that includes the development of a new village logo, slogan and marketing materials to promote Downtown Waddington as a destination.

Restore the Historic Clark House to Create Boutique Hotel Accommodations and Apartments ($1,000,000)

Renovate the building to create an estimated 9-room boutique hotel on the 2nd and 3rd floors, including lobby, food service and meeting space in addition to the creation of four ADA-accessible, one-bedroom apartments.

New York Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez said, “From beautifying streetscapes and facades to focusing on cultural arts to housing and enhancing the pedestrian experience, these projects will play a key role in transforming these communities. The Department of State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative has a proven track record with the New York Forward program, focusing on smaller communities, following in its path. Congratulations to Ticonderoga, Cape Vincent, Lyons Falls and Waddington and the entire North Country.”

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “New York’s North Country is naturally beautiful and the communities located in this region certainly contribute to the cultural and historical vibrancy of New York State as a whole. Maintaining this vibrancy by providing strategic investments to enhance and revitalize downtown areas will not only transform buildings and encourage energy efficiency renovations, but will facilitate more sustainable business and living for those who call this area home.”

Empire State Development President CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Twenty-one is a lucky number of projects for four North Country communities that will see transformative changes thanks to these Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward awards. The funding will support strategic investments in Ticonderoga, Cape Vincent, Lyons Falls and Waddington to boost vibrancy and economic growth through a mix of enhancements from beautified streetscapes and parks to small business assistance and building renovations.”

Division of Housing and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward programs, Governor Hochul is supporting community-driven projects that advance local economic development initiatives and enhance quality of life for New Yorkers. The 21 awards announced today for Ticonderoga, Cape Vincent, Lyons Falls, and Waddington will improve walkability, beautify streetscapes, and create new housing and business opportunities to help these North Country communities thrive.”

North Country REDC Co-chairs James McKenna and Kathryn Morris said, “This additional DRI and NY Forward funding will bring strategic plans to life across four North Country downtowns, improving their quality of life and growing local economies. With communities leading the way, we’re excited to see the transformed green spaces, cultural venues and businesses that will make Ticonderoga, Cape Vincent, Lyons Falls and Waddington even more attractive to residents and visitors alike. "

Assemblymember Matthew Simpson said, “On behalf of the residents of Ticonderoga and the 114th District, we once again offer our shared appreciation and gratitude to the Governor for believing in the people and future of the Ticonderoga community. These projects illustrate a well thought out and strategically aligned vision of what the people believe to be the foundation of a vibrant new chapter in a long and celebrated history of the town and region. I am excited to see these ideas come one step closer to fruition and commend all stakeholders who have been involved with cultivating this path forward for their unbridled faith in the potential of what this wonderful community has to offer.”

Assemblymember Tim Gray said, “As the Assembly Member representing the beautiful regions of Cape Vincent and Waddington, I am thrilled to witness the transformative projects set forth by Governor Hochul’s NY Forward initiative. The significant investment in Cape Vincent's historic downtown will not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of streetscapes but will also foster a vibrant, pedestrian-friendly atmosphere that encourages local commerce and community engagement. Similarly, Waddington is poised to become an even more inviting destination with the thoughtful improvements planned for the downtown area. The combination of aesthetic enhancements, business support, and historic preservation, including the promising restoration of the Clark House for boutique hotel accommodations, aligns seamlessly with the commitment to celebrating the heritage while paving the way for a robust economic future. These projects underscore a shared vision of progress that honors the unique character and potential of our communities.”

Assemblymember Ken Blankenbush said, "Congratulations to Lyons Falls. I am happy to see taxpayer money come back to Northern New York and be used for projects which directly benefit our communities.

Ticonderoga Mayor Mark Wright said, “We’re extremely excited to see the list of projects announced today. On behalf of the entire town, we want to thank Governor Hochul for this entire process and for our selection in the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. This is going to be a major restructuring of our downtown removing decades of blight and expanding and unlocking opportunities in other areas in the community.”

Lyons Falls Mayor Donna Dolhof said, “We are very excited to get this process started in Lyons Falls. We cannot wait to see the transformation that these projects will bring to the village and the surrounding area. Thank you to Governor Hochul and the New York Department of State for all your efforts.”

Cape Vincent Mayor Jerry Golden said, “With great excitement for the village we are fortunate to have these opportunities to grow the downtown and the heart of Cape Vincent. We are appreciative of the state’s support as this will help all our local businesses.”

Waddington Mayor Michael J. Zagrobelny said, "As Mayor of Waddington, I’m thrilled at New York State’s decision to fund many of Waddington’s NY Forward projects. The reimagining of Main Street, restoration of the historic Clark House, along with dedicated funds to help small businesses and build the brand of Waddington will be the keys to Waddington’s revival. In addition to our local team of Waddington residents who selected the slate of projects, I want to especially thank Governor Kathy Hochul for recognizing Waddington’s promise and moving us toward a brighter future. NYS has proven to be great partner in revitalizing rural NY and this award is just one piece of many opportunities that Waddington has been given to leverage the power of New York State. Waddington is the hidden gem of the St. Lawrence River; through this award, we hope to shine a light on the promise of a revitalized Northern NY for healthy community living and a vibrant economy."

DRI and NY Forward communities developed Strategic Implementation Plans (SIPs), which create a vision for future of their downtown and identify and recommend a slate of complementary, transformative and implementable projects that support that vision. The SIPs are guided by a Local Planning Committee (LPC) comprised of local and regional leaders, stakeholders, and community representatives, with the assistance of an assigned consultant and DOS staff, all of whom conduct extensive community outreach and engagement when determining projects.

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) and NY Forward are cornerstones of the state’s economic development policy. The Downtown Revitalization Initiative was created in 2016 to accelerate and expand the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all ten regions of the state to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for investment. NY Forward was created in 2022 to revitalize smaller and rural communities throughout the state so that all communities can benefit from the state’s revitalization efforts, regardless of size, character, needs and challenges. Led by the Department of State—with assistance from Empire State Development, Homes and Community Renewal and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority the DRI and NY Forward represent an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation. Both programs are creating a critical mass of vibrant downtowns in every region of the state that is enhancing economic development, promoting quality of life, fostering socio-economic development and achieving the state’s bold climate goals.

In the first seven rounds of the DRI, the state has committed $800 million, investing in 81 downtowns ripe for revitalization that have the potential to become magnets for redevelopment, business, job creation, greater economic and housing diversity and opportunity. In the first two rounds of NY Forward, the state has committed $200 million, investing in 43 smaller and rural downtowns.

With the Governor’s commitment this year of an additional $100 million each for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward, the State has now invested a combined total of $1.2 billion in both programs since their inception, serving 122 communities combined.