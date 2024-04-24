Submit Release
IBOK Rescue is opening a new Kitten Cafe

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Itty Bitty Orphan Kitty Rescue, a 501©(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to caring for tiny orphaned and abandoned neonatal kittens, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of The Itty Bitty Kitty Café.

Located at 14420 Union Avenue, San Jose, California 95124, our cozy cafe is more than just a place to grab a cup of coffee. It’s a haven where kittens and humans can connect, play, and create lasting bonds. Here’s what you can expect:

1. Two Kitten Playrooms.
2. Kitten Cuddles Galore.
3. Adoption Opportunities.
4. Sip for a Cause:.
5. Playroom Reservations can be made online.

Grand Opening Details:
• Date: Saturday, May 4th
• Time: 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM
• Kittens: Lots of adorable kittens in each playroom
• Reservations: Hourly slots available
www.ibokrescue.org

There is currently a kitten explosion and hundreds of tiny kittens are at risk in San Jose. This new venture will help find more homes for the 60+ kittens in foster care so that more kitten lives can be saved.

Contact info@ibokrescue.org

Laurie Melo
Itty Bitty Orphan Kitty Rescue
+1 408-691-5299
email us here

