Cardlytics Announces Timing of Its First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release

ATLANTA, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX), an advertising platform in banks’ digital channels, today announced that its first quarter ended March 31, 2024 financial results will be released on May 8, 2024, after market close. The results will be discussed via conference call at 5:00 PM (ET) / 2:00 PM (PT).



The company invites investors to join a live audio webcast at http://ir.cardlytics.com/ or to dial-in by registering at this link . A replay will be available on the Cardlytics Investor Relations website at http://ir.cardlytics.com/ .

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) is a digital advertising platform. We partner with financial institutions to run their rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach, and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in Menlo Park, Los Angeles, New York, and London. Learn more at www.cardlytics.com .

