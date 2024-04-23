Strengthening the Legacy of César Chávez

Submit Release
The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights’ (CHIRLA) mission is to achieve a just society fully inclusive of immigrants. CHIRLA empowers low-income undocumented and mixed-status immigrant communities who live and work in California. Its statewide Financial Education & Empowerment Program seeks to ensure unbanked and underbanked mixed-status immigrants have access to information and resources that can help them achieve their financial goals, increase their financial profile, and increase access to economic opportunity, setting a solid foundation for future generations. 

The observance of Cesar Chavez Day is significant for CHIRLA. It’s important to celebrate the birth and legacy of one of the biggest civil and labor rights leaders of our time. He was a champion who stood up for the dignity and recognition of all workers with humility, love and perseverance. These values are at the heart of CHIRLA’s mission and are part of the driving force of its day-to-day work.

 “For individuals who are just starting off their financial literacy journey, no matter what stage of life you are in, you should not be afraid to start your financial journey,” says Salas. “It is never too late to improve your financial literacy and money management skills. Amassing this knowledge will help you set your short-term and long-term financial goals and cement the foundations for posterity.”

