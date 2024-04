Nebraska Folk-Americana Trio The Wildwoods Take to Concert Stages Nationwide This Spring and Summer

The Wildwoods kick off their spring/summer tour this coming weekend The Wildwoods will release their fourth studio album this Fall The Wildwoods

For us, performing live is not just about sharing our music; but about creating a communal experience with the audience that binds us together through the power of song.” — Noah Gose

LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- If music is a salve, then The Wildwoods could heal the world. The folk-Americana trio from Lincoln, Nebraska takes to guitar, violin, upright bass, and microphones with the simple purity of peaceful forests that soothe the soul. Whether performing an original song or putting their uncluttered stamp on timeless tunes, The Wildwoods exude melodic warmth.The Wildwoods are violinist Chloe Gose, guitarist Noah Gose, and bassist Andrew Vaggalis. Together, they have spent the better part of a decade carefully stitching a delicate sonic blanket fortified by lovely harmonies and wistful lyrics. The group’s third full-length album, 2023’s Foxfield Saint John, comes buoyed by two standout tracks: the gorgeous “Thirteen Sailboats” and the homespun “West Virginia Rain.”Chloe and Noah, who are married, and Andrew are currently at work on a fourth full-length opus planned for release later in 2024. Meanwhile, they have a spate of concerts through much of April, May, June, July, and August. Bask in their musical magic Friday, May 31 at 7pm at Jefferson Center for the Arts, 1124 Pine Grove Drive in Mt Shasta, CA. Tickets are $15-$20; all ages are welcome. For tickets, please click HERE."On stage, our gentle harmonies weave together like threads within a rich tapestry of sound,” says Noah. “Through our songs, inspired by the individuals we've crossed paths with and the landscapes we've traversed, we strive to engage the audience in a conversation, inviting them to connect with our narratives and immerse themselves in the vivid imagery our music evokes.”With artistic influences such as Nickel Creek, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, and Watchhouse, as well as a penchant for making music that’s both emotional and intricate, The Wildwoods are steadily becoming a potent entity in the folk scene. In 2023, The Wildwoods enjoyed being finalists in two high-profile band competitions – FreshGrass Music Festival and VHS “Gems in the Rough.” Also, their songwriting strengths have been recognized by semi-final placements in the International Songwriting competition with tracks such as “Untitled” and “Way of Train.”Closer to home, The Wildwoods consistently earn acclaim at the Omaha Arts and Entertainment Awards. And in 2022, they were named “Best Band” by the Lincoln Journal Star’s Lincoln Choice Awards. Along the way, the trio also recorded two other full-length efforts Sweet Nostalgia (2017) and Across a Midwest Sky (2019).--by Mario TarradellIt is onstage that The Wildwoods prove their creative mettle. They are frequently invited back to venues and festivals such as Summerfest and the Oyster Ridge Music Festival. They have shared stages with artists such as Sierra Ferrell, Mighty Poplar, Melissa Carper, Aiofe O’Donovan, Joe Nichols, and Jamie Wyatt.“For us, performing live is not just about sharing our music,” says Noah, “but about creating a communal experience with the audience that binds us together through the power of song."April 25: Lincoln, NE @ Earthstock Music FestivalApril 26: Yankton, SD @ United Church of ChristApril 28: Lincoln, NE @ Antelope Park Shildneck BandshellMay 3: Vermillion, SD @ National Music MuseumMay 3: Lincoln, NE @ Lincoln Calling 2024May 4: Lincoln, NE @ Bierhaus MaisschalerMay 11: Omaha, NE @ Folk House at Joslyn CastleMay 12: Omaha, NE @ Kinkaider Brewing CompanyMay 17: Clive, IA @ Greenbelt Music FestivalMay 22: Missoula, MT @ Longstaff HouseMay 23: Spokane, WA @ The ChameleonMay 25: Seattle, WA @ The Royal RoomMay 26: Astoria, OR @ KalaMay 29: Eugene, OR @ Art HouseMay 30: Medford, OR Dos Mariposas Vineyards & LavenderMay 31: Mount Shasta, CA @ Jefferson Center for the ArtsJune 1: Boulder Creek, CA @ Lille Aeske ArthouseJune 8: Aurora, IL @ The VenueJune 13: Indianapolis, IN @ Sustain Concert SeriesJune 14: St. Louis, MO @ Blue StrawberryJune 16: Princeton, IL @ Music in the MeadowJune 28: Lincoln, NE @ Hub and Soul Concert SeriesJune 29: Seward, NE @ Junto WineJuly 3: Lincoln, NE @ Hub Farmers MarketJuly 5: Palmyra, NE @ Fermented Friday at Glacial TillJuly 6: Raymond, NE @ James Arthur VineyardsJuly 7: Lincoln, NE @ Kinkaider Brewing CompanyJuly 26: Excelsior, MN @ 318 CafeAug. 4: Milwaukee, WI @ Anodyne Coffee Roasting CompanyAug. 7: Ann Arbor, MI @ The ArkAug. 8: Wakeman, OH @ Riverdog RetreatAug. 9: Wellsboro, PA @ Deane Center for the Performing ArtsAug. 17: Pine Plains, NY @ The Stissing CenterSept. 1: Seward, NE @ Junto WineSept. 6: Alma, WI @ Big River TheatreSept. 8: Madison, WI @ The Bur OakOct. 5: Fort Collins, CO @ Bluebird Music FestivalOct. 16: Manteo, NC @ Bluegrass Island Festival

The Wildwoods--"Thirteen Sailboats"