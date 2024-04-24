Nebraska Folk-Americana Trio The Wildwoods Take to Concert Stages Nationwide This Spring and Summer
The group is gearing up to release their fourth full-length album in the Fall
For us, performing live is not just about sharing our music; but about creating a communal experience with the audience that binds us together through the power of song.”LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If music is a salve, then The Wildwoods could heal the world. The folk-Americana trio from Lincoln, Nebraska takes to guitar, violin, upright bass, and microphones with the simple purity of peaceful forests that soothe the soul. Whether performing an original song or putting their uncluttered stamp on timeless tunes, The Wildwoods exude melodic warmth.
— Noah Gose
The Wildwoods are violinist Chloe Gose, guitarist Noah Gose, and bassist Andrew Vaggalis. Together, they have spent the better part of a decade carefully stitching a delicate sonic blanket fortified by lovely harmonies and wistful lyrics. The group’s third full-length album, 2023’s Foxfield Saint John, comes buoyed by two standout tracks: the gorgeous “Thirteen Sailboats” and the homespun “West Virginia Rain.”
Chloe and Noah, who are married, and Andrew are currently at work on a fourth full-length opus planned for release later in 2024. Meanwhile, they have a spate of concerts through much of April, May, June, July, and August. Bask in their musical magic Friday, May 31 at 7pm at Jefferson Center for the Arts, 1124 Pine Grove Drive in Mt Shasta, CA. Tickets are $15-$20; all ages are welcome. For tickets, please click HERE.
"On stage, our gentle harmonies weave together like threads within a rich tapestry of sound,” says Noah. “Through our songs, inspired by the individuals we've crossed paths with and the landscapes we've traversed, we strive to engage the audience in a conversation, inviting them to connect with our narratives and immerse themselves in the vivid imagery our music evokes.”
With artistic influences such as Nickel Creek, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, and Watchhouse, as well as a penchant for making music that’s both emotional and intricate, The Wildwoods are steadily becoming a potent entity in the folk scene. In 2023, The Wildwoods enjoyed being finalists in two high-profile band competitions – FreshGrass Music Festival and VHS “Gems in the Rough.” Also, their songwriting strengths have been recognized by semi-final placements in the International Songwriting competition with tracks such as “Untitled” and “Way of Train.”
Closer to home, The Wildwoods consistently earn acclaim at the Omaha Arts and Entertainment Awards. And in 2022, they were named “Best Band” by the Lincoln Journal Star’s Lincoln Choice Awards. Along the way, the trio also recorded two other full-length efforts Sweet Nostalgia (2017) and Across a Midwest Sky (2019).--by Mario Tarradell
It is onstage that The Wildwoods prove their creative mettle. They are frequently invited back to venues and festivals such as Summerfest and the Oyster Ridge Music Festival. They have shared stages with artists such as Sierra Ferrell, Mighty Poplar, Melissa Carper, Aiofe O’Donovan, Joe Nichols, and Jamie Wyatt.
Tour dates:
April 25: Lincoln, NE @ Earthstock Music Festival
April 26: Yankton, SD @ United Church of Christ
April 28: Lincoln, NE @ Antelope Park Shildneck Bandshell
May 3: Vermillion, SD @ National Music Museum
May 3: Lincoln, NE @ Lincoln Calling 2024
May 4: Lincoln, NE @ Bierhaus Maisschaler
May 11: Omaha, NE @ Folk House at Joslyn Castle
May 12: Omaha, NE @ Kinkaider Brewing Company
May 17: Clive, IA @ Greenbelt Music Festival
May 22: Missoula, MT @ Longstaff House
May 23: Spokane, WA @ The Chameleon
May 25: Seattle, WA @ The Royal Room
May 26: Astoria, OR @ Kala
May 29: Eugene, OR @ Art House
May 30: Medford, OR Dos Mariposas Vineyards & Lavender
May 31: Mount Shasta, CA @ Jefferson Center for the Arts
June 1: Boulder Creek, CA @ Lille Aeske Arthouse
June 8: Aurora, IL @ The Venue
June 13: Indianapolis, IN @ Sustain Concert Series
June 14: St. Louis, MO @ Blue Strawberry
June 16: Princeton, IL @ Music in the Meadow
June 28: Lincoln, NE @ Hub and Soul Concert Series
June 29: Seward, NE @ Junto Wine
July 3: Lincoln, NE @ Hub Farmers Market
July 5: Palmyra, NE @ Fermented Friday at Glacial Till
July 6: Raymond, NE @ James Arthur Vineyards
July 7: Lincoln, NE @ Kinkaider Brewing Company
July 26: Excelsior, MN @ 318 Cafe
Aug. 4: Milwaukee, WI @ Anodyne Coffee Roasting Company
Aug. 7: Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark
Aug. 8: Wakeman, OH @ Riverdog Retreat
Aug. 9: Wellsboro, PA @ Deane Center for the Performing Arts
Aug. 17: Pine Plains, NY @ The Stissing Center
Sept. 1: Seward, NE @ Junto Wine
Sept. 6: Alma, WI @ Big River Theatre
Sept. 8: Madison, WI @ The Bur Oak
Oct. 5: Fort Collins, CO @ Bluebird Music Festival
Oct. 16: Manteo, NC @ Bluegrass Island Festival
The Wildwoods--"Thirteen Sailboats"