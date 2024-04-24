Annual Invest Nest High School Business Plan Competition to Select Winners at Public Event
Entrepreneurial High School Students Compete to Win $25,000 on April 29th in ProvoPROVO, UTAH, USA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 7th Annual, State-wide Invest Nest Competition sponsored by America First Credit Union will conclude in Provo on April 29th as winners of several Utah school district competitions will compete to win $25,000 in prize money. The state final competition event is open to the public, will be held at 5132 N 300 W in Provo and begins at 6:30 pm.
Invest Nest is a business plan style competition for all Utah High School Students vying to receive investments for their business ideas. At the conclusion of the presentations, votes will be cast by the judges, the public, investors, and donors of Invest Nest as a determination of which businesses have the best chance of success.
The selected distinguished judges for this year’s event are: Ryan Starks - Director of the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development; Alex Bean - DIVVY Co-Founder; Blake Weathers - SVP Commercial Lending of America First Credit Union; Jeremy Andrus - CEO of Traeger Pellet Grills; and Jason Johnson - Co-Founder and CEO of Quick Quack Car Wash.
Cash prizes will be awarded to the winning students on top of any cash awards they have already won at District level competitions. The state-level prizes will be awarded as follows: 1st Place - $12,500, 2nd Place - $7,500, and 3rd Place - $5,000. Prize money must be used to pay for expenses of their business, with an exception that one-half of the prize money may be used to pay for tuition, books, or supplies expenses for college or secondary education.
News media and the public are invited to attend the final competition and voting event which will be held on April 29th from 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm at John Pestana’s Man Cave, 5132 N 300 West, Provo, Utah 84604.
ABOUT INVEST NEST:
Invest Nest was founded in 2018 by J.W. Davies and Brad Allen of Davies+Allen CPA firm, and by James Ballstaedt when they recognized the need to educate students about entrepreneurship and encourage them to start businesses at an early age. Their fundamental belief is people are born to create and grow, and fulfillment in life comes when people add value to others. They partnered with the Wasatch High School CAPS program to sponsor the Invest Nest Project. Since then, the competition has expanded to eight school districts with 35 high schools across the State of Utah and continues to expand. Over the past seven years, over $490,000 has been awarded to students to help them grow their businesses. At least 21 of these businesses are active today.
Invest Nest is made possible by the generous support of the following businesses and individuals: America First Credit Union - State Title Sponsor, Davies Allen, P.C. - Founder and Producer, John Pestana, ClearView, Focus Services, AlignOrg Solutions, The Runia Group, Scott Fellsted, Chatbooks, Blue Diamond Capital, Quick Quack Car Wash, Alexanders Print Advantage, Salem Mayor Kurt Christensen, KMA Architects, Wavetronix, Clyde Companies,Key Bank, Lifetime Fitness, BTJD, SnugZ, Duff Thompson, Truss, Jeff & Sally Burningham, Jon Tunney, Wavetronics, Costa Vida, Crumbl, SunPro, Glen Wood Napa Auto of Payson. Labrum Ford and Chevrolet, Midway Construction Company, Signarama, Davis Concrete, The Ritchie Group, David Smith, Todd Santiago, Jamie Dunn, Rusty Pollard, Zylun Global, Joe Ballstaedt, Big-D Construction, Vern Dickman, Summit Line Construction, Probst Electric, Heidi Clark, Lemco Flooring Design, MotivHealth, Wasatch Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine, Dorius Design Dental, MyAdvice, Ag Equipment, Big B's Equipment, Zions Bank, V6 Media, and Duchesne School.
