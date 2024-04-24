Boys & Girls Clubs of Weld County Releases New Video to Inspire Hope and Empowerment

Boys & Girls Clubs of Weld County bus picking up kids after school. Greeley resident John Haefeli.

Premiering at The Elegant Night Event on April 27, 2024, the video captures heartfelt testimonials illustrating the Clubs' role as a beacon of acceptance.

DENVER, CO, USA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rocket House Pictures, a prominent video production company based in Denver, proudly announces the release of their latest project in collaboration with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Weld County. This impactful fund raising video showcases the profound influence and positive transformation experienced by generations of club members within the Weld County community.

Featuring heartfelt testimonials and compelling narratives, the video captures the essence of the Boys & Girls Clubs as a sanctuary of acceptance, growth, and opportunity. Among the voices is John Haefeli, a respected figure in Greeley, whose dedication to education and community service resonates deeply with the mission of the Clubs.

"One of the things that was always exciting about the Club is that there was a special culture. It doesn't matter what color skin, what you identify as, how you look, the clothes you wear, it's the idea that everybody is accepted in the same manner, and I will always cherish my time as a Boys & Girls Club member." expressed John Haefeli, reflecting on the sense of belonging fostered within the Club's walls.

The testimonials further underscore the values instilled by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Weld County, including loyalty, friendship, honesty, and respect. From promoting cultural understanding to nurturing self-care and leadership skills, the Clubs serve as a catalyst for personal and collective growth.

"Being part of the Club really does feel like a family, just because in a family there's always people bringing you up and telling you the hard truth. They want what's best for me, and they genuinely help me grow into a better person," shared Jesse Granados, a Monfort Club member, echoing the sentiment of camaraderie and support.

Rocket House Pictures is honored to amplify the voices and stories of resilience from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Weld County, highlighting the invaluable role these organizations play in shaping the future leaders of tomorrow. "We are deeply inspired by the profound impact of the Boys & Girls Clubs on the lives of young individuals in Weld County," said Gio Toninelo, Producer and Founder of Rocket House Pictures. "Through this collaboration, we aim to elevate

awareness and support for their mission of empowerment and positive change."

The fundraising video will premiere at The Elegant Night Event on April 27, 2024, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Greeley Lincoln Park, located at 919 7th St, Greeley, from 5:30 PM to 9:00 PM. This event marks the Boys & Girls Clubs of Weld County's largest fund raiser of the year, celebrating 43 years of commitment to serving Weld County youth. Over 350 of Weld County's community leaders will attend this formal evening.

For more information about Rocket House Pictures and their collaboration with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Weld County, please visit www.rockethousepictures.com or send an email to ask@rockethousepictures.com.

About Rocket House Pictures:

Rocket House Pictures is a Denver-based video production company dedicated to crafting compelling narratives that inspire, engage, and ignite positive change. With a passion for storytelling and a commitment to excellence, Rocket House Pictures collaborates with clients to bring their vision to life through the power of visual storytelling.

For inquiries regarding The Elegant Night Event, please contact Rachel Big um at events.marketing@bgcweld.org or (970)

353-0685 or visit www.bgcweld.org/elegantnight.