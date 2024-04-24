D'FESTA LA Brings the Best of K-Pop to the US
D'FESTA LA will be held at The Source OC from June 21st to August 18th featuring BTS, Twice, Enhypen, TXT, Stray Kids, NCT Dream, NCT 127, Seventeen, & Nu’est.COMMERCE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D'FESTA LA, an immersive and interactive K-pop exhibition originally held in Korea and Japan, is now coming to the US. The exhibition will be held at The Source OC in Buena Park, CA, from June 21st to August 18th and is set to feature official and exclusive content featuring nine K-pop groups including BTS, Twice, Enhypen, Tomorrow x Together, Stray Kids, NCT Dream, NCT 127, Seventeen, and Nu’est.
D’FESTA LA will feature three parts: THE EXHIBITION, THE MOVIE, and THE EXPERIENCE. THE EXHIBITION is an immersive and interactive photo exhibition featuring never-before-seen photos from the nine groups. Some stand-out segments include the “COLOR PORTRAITS" which will showcase individual color photos from each group, along with autographed messages from the artists. The "MEMORY ROOM" showcases photos dating back to 10 years ago, and the "DIARY ROOM & PHOTO ZONE," will display diary pages designed and written by the artists themselves.
THE MOVIE is an original story and performances packed into a 45-minute feature film featuring all nine groups. Partnering with CGV Cinemas, fans will enjoy cutting-edge sound and an immersive viewing experience. THE MOVIE will also include behind-the-scenes content and interviews.
THE EXPERIENCE will allow fans to step on the same virtual stage that the artists performed on during THE MOVIE. “BE TOGETHER” is a photo-taking zone featuring life-size concept photos of each artist. Fans can also leave heartfelt messages to their favorite artist in the "THE MESSAGE TO ARTIST" space, take pictures with their favorite artist in the "THE ARTIST PIC" zone, and purchase exclusive D'FESTA merch. A special cafe with drinks and cup sleeves will allow fans to wind down and experience "THE GACHA," a unique K-POP Gacha experience.
Tickets for the exhibition are available now here. Fans are encouraged to book early before it sells out. For more information on D’FESTA visit the official website here.
D'FESTA is a K-pop exhibition that originated in South Korea in 2019. The exhibition was created to provide an immersive and interactive experience for K-pop fans, featuring exclusive content from some of the biggest names in the industry. After a successful run in Korea and Japan, D'FESTA is now expanding to the US, with the upcoming D'FESTA LA exhibition.
