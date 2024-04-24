Senator Angela McKnight Statement on the Passing of U.S. Representative Donald Payne Jr.

TRENTON – Senator Angela McKnight issued the following statement on the passing of Representative Donald Payne Jr.:

“It is devastating to hear of the passing of Representative Donald Payne Jr., who was a close colleague, personal friend, and mentor. Rep. Payne was a trailblazer who was unwaveringly committed to making New Jersey and our country safer, healthier, and more just. He was incredibly gracious and someone I could always lean on. Our giants are leaving us, and we must carry on Rep. Payne’s legacy and be fierce champions for change in his memory. May he rest in peace.”