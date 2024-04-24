Senator John McKeon Statement on the Passing of U.S. Representative Donald Payne Jr.

TRENTON – Senator John McKeon issued the following statement on the passing of Representative Donald Payne Jr.:

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the Payne family as we remember the incredible life and advocacy of Representative Donald Payne Jr. Rep. Payne was a real gentleman, always sincere in his service and dedicated to his constituents. His persistence in advancing progressive policy on the environment, reproductive freedom, and racial justice has inspired and moved me deeply. I hope Rep. Payne’s family and friends can find some solace in the positive mark he left on our state.”