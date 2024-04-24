Submit Release
Burgess Statement on the Passing of Congressman Payne

TRENTON Senator Renee Burgess issued the following statement on the passing of Congressman Donald Payne, Jr.:

“I am devastated upon hearing this sad news. Congressman Payne was a favorite son of Newark and Essex County, and a dedicated public servant. He was a valued friend and mentor, and worked tirelessly to help make the lives of his constituents a little easier in their day-to-day struggles, and sought to lighten the burdens of our most disadvantaged citizens. 

“The congressman will be terribly missed by those he served across his district and across our state. My heartfelt condolences go out to the Payne family in this most difficult time.”

