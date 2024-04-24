Scutari Statement on the Passing of Congressman Payne

TRENTON – Senate President Nick Scutari issued the following statement on the passing of Congressman Donald Payne Jr.:

“Today, New Jersey has lost one of our most distinguished public leaders. Donald Payne, Jr. was an exceptional man whose life of service had a meaningful and lasting impact on people far beyond the borders of the 10th Congressional District or even the people of New Jersey. Whether it was standing up for our shared Democratic principles such as access to healthcare, promoting a fair tax system, or delivering aid to our communities, Congressman Payne, like his father, courageously fought on behalf of those most in need and for those who seldom feel they have a voice. On a personal level, he may have been from another county and served at a different level of government, but along with his father, Donald was a true friend. I enjoyed socializing with him outside of official or political venues, and I deeply appreciated his longtime friendship as well as his efforts to help me as a Democratic chairman. I extend my condolences to the Payne family – as well as to residents across his district – in this time of loss.”