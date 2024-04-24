Bitget Pre-Market Trading Lists RENZO (REZ) the trending Liquid Restaking Token

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitget, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the listing of RENZO ecosystem-based tokens REZ on its Pre-market platform. This new feature aims to meet the demand for pre-listing trading of the latest tokens and enhances liquidity, providing better trading experience for DeFi users. The new addition to this collection is REZ based on Renzo – a Liquid Restaking Token (LRT) and Strategy Manager for EigenLayer. The Pre-market platform trading for REZ tokens is now active and will be closed on 30th April, 2024.

Renzo is the interface to the EigenLayer ecosystem securing Actively Validated Services (AVSs) and offering a higher yield than ETH staking. The protocol abstracts all complexity from the end-user and enables easy collaboration between users and EigenLayer node operators. EigenLayer is a new DeFi primitive, restaking, that allows Ethereum users to stake their ETH and secure Actively Validated Services (AVSs) that generate rewards in addition to staking rewards.

Pre-market is designed to facilitate trading for tokens such as REZ that have not yet been officially listed on the spot market of major centralized exchanges like Bitget.

It allows users to activate community trading interests and attract early adopters. By enabling pre-listing trading, users can gain early pricing power over the asset, making it easier to become the primary trading market for the asset once it is listed on various exchanges.

Investors may be unable to purchase tokens at their preferred early prices and secure liquidity in advance due to lack of access. Bitget’s Pre-market trading offers an OTC market platform, facilitating peer-to-peer trading and enabling buyers and sellers to set prices and match trades directly. This ensures that they can secure their desired prices and liquidity in advance for the assets supported. Users engaging in pre-listing trading must ensure they have sufficient assets before trading and can complete delivery within the specified timeframe.

Bitget is now one of the top 10 crypto spot trading platforms with over 700 coins and 800 pairs. With the introduction of Pre-market, Bitget continues to innovate and provide solutions to meet the evolving needs of cryptocurrency traders and investors.

For more information, please visit: https://www.bitget.com/support/articles/12560603808682

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 25 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL.

