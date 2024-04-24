Massachusetts Department of Correction Commemorates National Crime Victims’ Rights Week 

Milford — Today, the Massachusetts Department of Correction (DOC) hosted a ceremony in recognition of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (April 21-27) to support survivors and raise awareness about innovative victim and survivor support services administered by the DOC Victim Services Unit and partner agencies. April is recognized as Crime Victims’ Rights Month in Massachusetts.

More than 100 people attended the event held at the agency’s headquarters in Milford. The program featured remarks delivered by Interim Commissioner Shawn Jenkins, Executive Office of Public Safety and Security Undersecretary Kerry Collins, and guest speaker Danielle Sicard, a survivor of domestic violence and a member of the Massachusetts Office of Victim Assistance (MOVA) Victim and Witness Assistance Board, who discussed this year’s national theme – “How would you help? Options, services, and hope for crime survivors.”

“National Crime Victims’ Rights Week serves as a solemn reminder of the lasting emotional, physical, and psychological toll a traumatic experience has on victims and survivors. We stand with those impacted by crime and reaffirm our commitment to ensuring survivors have the support and resources needed to heal,” said Governor Maura Healey. “We commend the many victim service providers statewide who provide compassionate and trauma-informed care to people in their time of greatest need.”

“Ensuring the safety and protection of those who live, work, and raise families in Massachusetts is at the heart of everything we do, every policy we put forward, and every decision we make,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “This National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, we pledge to ensure that those who have been impacted by crime and violence are not alone.”

During today’s ceremony, the DOC announced the expansion of its Victim Offender Dialogue Program. This restorative justice initiative allows crime victims and survivors to voluntarily engage in a dialogue directly with the offender. To increase the frequency of these impactful interactions, the DOC is expanding the number of staff trained to facilitate these healing dialogues.

The face-to-face interactions are conducted in a safe environment and allow the survivor to ask the incarcerated individual about the crime. During the dialogue, survivors can express the trauma, grief, and devastation caused by the crimes. This direct interaction helps offenders to understand the impact of their actions, which can increase their sense of personal accountability.

“Every day across Massachusetts, law enforcement and victim service providers offer vital assistance to brave survivors of traumatic experiences. This week and always, we stand with victims and commend the tireless efforts of those who support survivors in pursuing justice and healing,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Security Terrence Reidy.

As part of the ceremony, the DOC recognized two staff members for their work and dedication.

· Correction Officer Julie Innocenzi was honored for her unwavering support of the Victim Offender Dialogue Program meetings.

· Central Records Manager Jamie Joyce was honored for her diligence and compassion while helping a domestic violence survivor.

“Officer Innocenzi is a constant presence for our Victim Services Unit as they conduct these dialogues. Her compassion and planning are remarkable, which is key to having these interactions be successful,” said Interim DOC Commissioner Shawn Jenkins. “Jamie’s commitment to helping survivors lets them know they are heard and supported.



The DOC Victim Services Unit currently provides support to nearly 9,100 survivors and family members. In addition to the Victim Offender Dialogue Program, the DOC’s Victim Services Unit also offers the following initiatives:

· An Apology Letter Bank allows incarcerated individuals to submit a reviewed and approved apology letter showing remorse and accountability for the harm they have caused. Victims and survivors choose whether to read, hold, or destroy the letter.

· The Victim Impact Program entails a unique learning environment to enable the “power of the personal story” and its impact on offender thinking and behavior to unfold. The facilitator’s challenge is to set up a rich learning environment that incorporates relevant curriculum materials, adult-centered learning principles, experiential learning opportunities, cultural sensitivity, and activities to facilitate changes in thinking, feeling, and behaviors.

