African Development Bank Announces Renewal of Bank-Civil Society Committee

The African Development Bank is pleased to announce the renewal of its dynamic Bank-Civil Society Committee for the 2024-2026 term. This diverse and carefully selected group embodies a wealth of experience and is ready to ensure that civil society contributes effectively to inclusive growth and the transformation of the continent, in line with the Bank's Ten-Year Strategy.

A Force for Progress: The committee encourages collaboration between the Bank and civil society organizations (CSOs) across the continent. This powerful partnership promotes inclusive and sustainable development that benefits all.

"The committee will continue to serve as an advisory body to the Bank and will ensure that the implementation of the civil society engagement program is respected," said Zeneb TOURE, Manager of Civil Society and Community Engagement at the African Development Bank. "We are confident that you will effectively represent your diverse constituencies and unleash a wave of civil society mobilization across regions and thematic areas."

Ready to Roll Up Their Sleeves: The Bank-CSO Committee will soon focus on key areas of collaboration. Mobilizing CSOs for Bank initiatives, promoting active participation in policy discussions, and fostering knowledge-sharing on civil society engagement are just a few of the ways they will use to engage citizens and communities.

The renewed committee, which will build on the work of the 2020-2023 committee, is composed of the following nine civil society representatives:

List of new BANK-CSO Committee representatives

Stay Connected! We will keep you updated on the Committee's work.

