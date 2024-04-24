Record Investments in Agricultural Stewardship

Governor Kathy Hochul today, during Earth Week, announced that as part of record funding being invested in the State’s agricultural stewardship programs, $28.75 million is now available for on-farm projects through the Climate Resilient Farming grant program. Round 8 of CRF provides critical funding that helps New York’s farmers reduce greenhouse gas emissions, protect water, ensure soil health, and increase on-farm resiliency to the effects of a changing climate. Under the Governor’s leadership, the Fiscal Year 2025 Budget provides $81.8 million through the Environmental Protection Fund, up $4 million from last year, for agricultural programs and initiatives, such as Climate Resilient Farming grant, that are helping farms to implement environmentally sustainable practices and combat climate change.

“Our farmers work hard to feed our communities, producing food in a way that is also thoughtful about protecting our precious natural resources,” Governor Hochul said. “The Climate Resilient Farming grant program is providing record funding to further assist our farmers and their Soil and Water Conservation Districts to elevate water quality and help New York State meet our climate goals.”

New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard A. Ball today visited Providence Farm Collective in Orchard Park along with a number of agricultural partners, including the Erie County Soil and Water Conservation District, New York Farm Bureau, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County, the State Soil and Water Conservation Committee Chair, United States Department of Agriculture, the Western NY Land Conservancy, as well as elected officials and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation for an Earth Week celebration and to announce the CRF program funding opportunity. Round 8 of the CRF program also offers record funding this year, nearly $30 million, double what was available in the last round of the program.

Providence Farm Collective was awarded funding through the Erie County SWCD and under Round 7 of the Climate Resilient Farming (CRF) program to install an irrigation water management system, which, when installed will promote greater environmental efficiencies, reduce greenhouse gases, and improve on-farm resiliency to extreme weather events, such as drought. Providence Farm Collective is a non-profit farm, which supports refugee, immigrant BIPOC and under-resourced farmers in Western New York by offering access to clean, rural farmland, farming and business education, technical assistance, access to markets, and, critically important, the opportunity to farm for income through its Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program.

During the visit, the farm shared its current environmentally sustainable farming practices, which includes growing cover crops, intercropping, and crop rotation for soil health; using high tunnels to extend the growing season; drip-line irrigation and water conservation practices; protecting its 37-acre home forever as farmland with an agricultural conservation easement, and more.

Funding for CRF Round 8 is provided by the State’s Environmental Protection Fund (EPF) and, for the first time, additional funding is being provided by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and its NYS Connects: Climate Smart Farms and Forests Project through the Partnerships for Climate Smart Commodities Program.

Awards will be made in the following tracks, which will assist projects related to livestock and manure management; water management and erosion control; and soil health management projects. Practices such as manure storage cover and methane capture projects, manure solid/liquid separation, prescribed grazing, cover crops, conservation tillage, irrigation, soil and water management structures, riparian buffers, tree planting, and many more are also eligible for funding.

Track 1A: Livestock Management: Alternative Waste Management & Precision Feed Management (NYS funds)

Track 1B: Manure Storage Cover and Methane Capture Projects (federal funds)

Track 2: Adaptation & Resiliency (NYS funds)

Track 3A: Healthy Soils NY (Systems and Best Management Practices that support soil health and agroforestry (NYS funds)

Track 3B: Soil Health Systems (federal funds)

Track 4: Agricultural Forestry Management (for carbon sequestration) (NYS funds)

This year’s program also includes a new funding track, Agricultural Forest Management, with approximately $1 million allocated to support healthy productive forests and afforestation on agricultural lands, goals that are a part of the New York State Climate Action Council’s Scoping Plan.

Through seven rounds of CRF funding to date, $36 million has been awarded to 396 farms that are estimated to deliver the equivalent of 454,000 metric tons of CO2e per year emissions reductions, equivalent to removing 108,053 cars from the road for one year.

The County Soil and Water Conservation Districts in NYS can apply now on behalf of farmers for these competitive grants. The application and additional information are available on the Department’s website at https://agriculture.ny.gov/funding-opportunities. Project proposals are due at 5:00 p.m. on June 24, 2024.

State Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard Ball said, “Visiting Providence Farm Collective today, especially during Earth Week, helps us to shine the spotlight on our farms who are using best practices to ensure environmental sustainability and combat the effects of climate change. With more than $60 million dedicated to the CRF program since its’ launch, we are seeing our farms, along with our Soil and Water Conservation Districts, implement a variety of projects that are addressing greenhouse gas emission reductions, carbon sequestration, and helping on-farm resiliency to extreme weather. Farm by farm, we are seeing significant progress in our collective goals to combat climate change, while also supporting our producers to remain competitive, profitable, and sustainable.”

Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “New York’s farmers are critically important stewards of our shared environment and are valuable partners in promoting resiliency and addressing climate change through land conservation, water quality improvements, and cutting-edge best practices. Thanks to the Governor’s continued record support of the Environmental Protection Fund, DEC and our agency partners like the Department of Agriculture and Markets are providing significant resources to mitigate and adapt to our changing climate’s impacts on agriculture and across our economy.”

New York State Soil and Water Committee Chair Dale Stein said, “The record level of funding being offered through the Climate Resilient Farming grant program this year is an exciting opportunity for our farmers and Soil and Water Districts, who are committed to improving soil health and protecting our waterways as part of our agriculture’s shared goals to combat climate change. The hundreds of projects completed across the State so far —from cover cropping and irrigation systems to manure storage covers—are not only benefiting our environment but also helping our producers to better prepare for and recover from the increasing number of extreme weather events are facing as a result of climate change. We saw a great example of this today at Providence Farm Collective, and hope to keep this momentum moving forward across the state.”

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “New York farmers are on the frontlines of the Climate Crisis and need our continued support to scale the most effective methods for environmental stewardship and resilience against severe weather so we can continue to have a local food supply. The Climate Resilient Farming Grant program is instrumental in this effort, helping farmers across the state build soil health and protect our air and water. We’re especially excited about a new funding track for Agricultural Forest Management, which I was proud to push for along with increased support for climate-forward agricultural programs through the EPF this year.”

Assemblymember Donna Lupardo said, “Agricultural stewardship programs like Climate Resilient Farming are vital to protecting NY’s natural resources through planning and promoting best practices. They help farmers develop unique on-farm solutions to combat the climate crisis and its effect on their farm operations. I am especially pleased that our Soil and Water Conservation Districts received an increase in funding to assist with their important work at the county level. A special thank you to NY’s farmers who have continued to demonstrate their commitment to protecting our natural resources.”

Providence Farm Collective President and Executive Director Kristin Heltman-Weiss said, “Today as we celebrate Earth Week, Providence Farm Collective farmers and Commissioner Richard Ball are shining a light on the need for environmental sustainability and resiliency in agriculture and food systems, while also uplifting the need for farms to be economically viable. Through several climate resiliency farming grants received by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, Erie County Soil and Water Conservation, the Natural Resources Conservation Services, and the United States Department of Agriculture, PFC farmers have tools for managing the effects of climate change that include implementing best practices for irrigation and water management, nurturing healthy soils through cover cropping, crop rotation, onsite composting, access to no-till equipment, and minimizing tillage, installing low tunnels and high tunnels, and protecting our farmland forever through a conservation easement. In our values, mission and vision, we are committed to a holistic sustainability model that empowers and provides equitably for people, honors and cares for the health of the planet, embodies the purpose and values of the organization, and balances all of those with the need for financial viability.”

The State’s Fiscal Year 2025 Budget, through the EPF, included several agricultural initiatives, including funding for Cornell Soil Health, a $1.25 million increase for the Soil and Water Conservation Districts, and continued funding for the CRF program along with the establishment of new initiatives such as the Eastern Finger Lakes Coalition, which will direct key investments into the Eastern Finger Lakes Coalition of Soil and Water Conservation Districts to support agricultural and resiliency-related projects on farms. This will also include support for farmers to invest in more cover crops, improve culverts to reduce runoff, and other investments to improve soil health and reduce water quality impairments in the region.

About NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets

The New York Department of Agriculture and Markets, in coordination with the New York State Soil and Water Conservation Committee, administers the Climate Resilient Farming Program through its Land and Water Division, which works to protect New York's land and water resources through farmland protection, farmland conservation, and proactive environmental stewardship. The Climate Resilient Farming Program functions as part of the Agricultural Environmental Management (AEM) framework, a broader effort that helps farmers achieve higher levels of environmental stewardship and more efficient, cost-effective farming systems. County Soil and Water Conservation Districts use the AEM framework to assist interested farmers through planning and implementation to make science-based and cost-effective decisions. As a result, farmers can meet business goals while conserving the state's natural resources.