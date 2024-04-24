The WCO Smart Customs Project Launches Global Survey on Disruptive Technology Adoption in Customs

On April 17, 2024, the WCO Smart Customs Project launched a Survey to gauge the global adoption of disruptive technologies among WCO Members, identify capacity building needs, and foster the exchange of experiences and best practices for updating the WCO/WTO Study Report on Disruptive Technologies (June 2022), which has been approved as a living document.

National Contact Points (NCP) will be nominated through the Survey and will have the opportunity to engage with a vibrant community of experts.

The Survey may also be extended to other governmental agencies cooperating with Customs and involved in the implementation and use of these technologies.

Members’ participation in this Survey is crucial to ensure that the WCO Smart Customs Project effectively addresses the digital gaps among Customs administrations and targets the right technologies for transformative impact.

The deadline for submitting responses to the Survey is May 6, 2024.

For more information on the Smart Customs Project, please visit the WCO website or reach out to us: smartcustoms@wcoomd.org.