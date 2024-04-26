NextHome Blue Skies Welcomes New Administrative Assistant and Marketing Coordinator
EINPresswire.com/ -- NextHome Blue Skies, a real estate agency dedicated to serving the community with integrity and passion, is thrilled to introduce two valuable additions to their team: Adrianna Guins and Katlyn Williams.
Adrianna Guins joins the team as the new administrative assistant, bringing with her a wealth of experience and a genuine passion for helping others. Raised in Taylorsville, NC, Adrianna is a devoted wife and mother of three, embodying the spirit of family and community. Her dedication to assisting others shines through in her commitment to providing exceptional support behind the scenes. Adrianna expresses her excitement, stating, "I love helping people in any way I can, and I am thrilled to be a part of the NextHome Blue Skies team!"
Katlyn Williams steps into the role of marketing coordinator with enthusiasm and ambition. Raised in Hickory, NC, Katlyn is on the edge of completing her associate in arts at CVCC and will soon pursue her education in marketing at Appalachian State University. Her passion for marketing and her drive to excel make her an asset to the team. Katlyn shares her excitement, stating, "I'm super excited to see where this position takes me, and I couldn't be more stoked!"
As NextHome Blue Skies continues to grow and evolve, they remain dedicated to serving the community with excellence. They just announced their winners for their recent Easter event raffle, and there will be numerous other upcoming events this year! Mark your calendars for Luke Day on June 15th, where NextHome Blue Skies will be hosting an event filled with fun and community engagement. Stay tuned for more information on how NextHome Blue Skies will continue to serve and support the community.
With Adrianna and Katlyn on board, NextHome Blue Skies looks forward to providing exceptional service and building lasting relationships within the community. Join them in welcoming these talented individuals to the team!
Becky Petree
NextHome Blue Skies
