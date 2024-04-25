Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,861 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,931 in the last 365 days.

Appluent Unveils Groundbreaking Redlining Functionality for FilePulse 360 on Conga Contracts

FilePulse 360

DALLAS, TX, USA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the highly anticipated Conga Connect conference, Appluent Business Solutions revealed its groundbreaking redlining feature for the FilePulse 360 application, exclusively for Conga Contracts on the Salesforce AppExchange. This launch marks a significant advancement in contract management technology.

Greg Brown, CEO of Appluent Business Solutions, shared his excitement about the new addition: "We are thrilled to unveil this functionality at Conga Connect here in Dallas. Listening to our customers’ challenges has led us to develop the first and only application that layers directly on top of Conga Contracts, reflecting our commitment to continually enhance user experiences and improve operational efficiencies across various business sectors."

This innovative redlining feature is poised to transform how organizations handle contract negotiations by enabling updates in real-time, thus supporting quicker and more effective decision-making.

FilePulse 360 is available on the Salesforce AppExchange and caters to the diverse needs of multiple business units by simplifying the management of files within Salesforce environments. Its core features are meticulously designed to address the demands of today's dynamic business environments.

For additional information about FilePulse 360 and its functionalities or to schedule a demonstration, visit filepulse.app.

About Appluent Business Solutions

Appluent Business Solutions, Inc. specializes in developing innovative technology solutions that streamline complex business processes. Our products are designed to enhance operational efficiency and are tailored to support the unique needs of various organizational departments.

Media Relations
Appluent Business Solutions
email us here

60 Seconds with FilePulse

You just read:

Appluent Unveils Groundbreaking Redlining Functionality for FilePulse 360 on Conga Contracts

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more