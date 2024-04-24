Azerbaijan launches first renewables auction

The Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, with the support of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), has announced the country’s first renewable energy auction for a 100 megawatt solar power plant project in Gobustan.

The public call for applications is accessible on the Ministry’s website. Interested parties can ask for the Request for Qualification Documentation from 30 April and are invited to submit their Statements of Qualification by 14 June.

As Azerbaijan prepares to host the United Nations COP 29 climate change conference in Baku in November 2024, the country has committed to increasing the renewable energy share of its installed electricity-generation capacity to at least 30 per cent by 2030, and to unlocking its green energy potential through private investment in utility-scale renewables.

The EBRD is supporting Azerbaijan’s decarbonisation plans. The Bank has been instrumental in pioneering green projects there, including the financing of a first utility-scale solar plant in Garadagh, and the country’s largest wind farm in Absheron and Khizi.

To date, the EBRD has invested more than €3.7 billion in 189 projects in Azerbaijan.

