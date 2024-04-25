InaCOMP TSG Awarded Global Partner Status with Apple, Verkada
This portfolio expansion allows us to better support our community of customers nationwide, so they can conduct their business efficiently and securely.”SOUTHFIELD, MICH., USA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InaCOMP TSG proudly announces three major achievements: being selected as an official Apple Authorized Reseller, and reaching both Platinum Partner and Premier Services Partner status at Verkada, a leader in enterprise building security and management.
— Michael Kanan, President and CEO of InaCOMP TSG
InaCOMP TSG provides an extensive range of services aimed at transforming IT environments into secure, accessible, and efficiently managed ecosystems. For more than four decades, the company has been providing professional technology services to mid-market firms, including state and local governments, educational institutions, and commercial businesses. As an Apple Authorized Reseller, InaCOMP customers will now have even greater access to competitive pricing and a higher-level of support from Apple.
The partnership between InaCOMP and Apple is a significant milestone, expanding InaCOMP’s product offerings and also providing the company with an opportunity to deepen its relationship with existing customers.
“Achieving Apple Authorized Reseller certification demonstrates Apple’s confidence in our company's commitment to customer service, as we remain at the forefront of innovation,” said Michael Kanan, President and CEO of InaCOMP TSG. “This portfolio expansion allows us to better support our community of customers nationwide, so they can conduct their business efficiently and securely.”
Additionally, InaCOMP was also named as a Verkada Platinum Partner and Verkada Premier Services Partner. Verkada’s Partner Program rewards companies that deliver consistently high technical service to customers across the globe.
As a Verkada Premier Services Partner, InaCOMP is excited to engage with clientele and explore new possibilities within Verkada’s solution. InaCOMP is now certified to install nationwide, with advanced implementation and support.
"Our partnership with Verkada is already improving our operations. We’re bringing customers in for live demonstration environments, so they can make more informed decisions — and because we are premiere installers, we can serve these clients from anywhere,” Joe Jenkins, Executive Vice President, Business Development, Client and Team Experience explains.
Founded in 1982, InaCOMP operates nationwide, providing best-of-breed products that meet rigorous standards for quality, reliability, flexibility and cost-effectiveness from top-tier manufacturers. InaCOMP specializes in assisting clients with aligning information technology, process, and people to business goals and objectives. With more than four decades of practical experience garnered in real world business environments, InaCOMP has delivered measurable results for a wide range of organizations, from small start-ups to Fortune 500 enterprises, representing an equally diverse range of industries.
About InaCOMP TSG
InaCOMP TSG is an Advance Solution Provider of professional technology services to the education, government, and commercial marketplaces, representing a diverse range of industries nationwide. Since 1982, InaCOMP has been delivering measurable results and ROI for a wide range of organizations. Our team of experts is ready to listen and understand your pain points, requirements and initiatives, with expertise that spans across industries. Whether you’re a small start-up or Fortune 500 enterprise, our sales, engineering, and consulting teams execute custom solutions that deliver clear and consistent value.
