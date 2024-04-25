Payhawk Joins American Express Sync
EINPresswire.com/ -- Payhawk, a global spend management solution for domestic and international businesses throughout the U.S., U.K., and Europe, today announced a new integration with American Express to offer U.S. Business and Corporate Card Members the ability to issue virtual cards with built-in spend controls and manage business spend globally – all while earning the rewards of their eligible American Express Card when making virtual Card payments.
To achieve this integration, Payhawk is participating in the American Express Sync Commercial Partner Program.
“We are teaming up with American Express to give our customers access to the control, enhanced security, and cash flow management that come with using an American Express virtual Card, alongside the ability to simplify and automate their finance operations with a single global spend management solution for cards, reimbursable expenses and Accounts Payable (AP), natively integrated to their ERP of choice. “ said Hristo Borisov, CEO of Payhawk. “The integration helps us provide an elevated user experience and more value to our customers.”
With the integration, Payhawk customers with eligible American Express Cards can:
Control out-of-policy spend by issuing virtual Cards directly from Payhawk with built-in spend controls linked to their physical American Express Cards.
Earn the rewards of their eligible American Express Card when they use virtual Cards for business payments.
Save multiple days each month on manual accounting tasks with instant expense submissions and automatic receipt chasing on virtual cards
Have greater visibility on the billing statement for their eligible American Express accounts enrolled in Payhawk, by seeing on-demand virtual Card transactions, helping to make reconciliation more efficient.
Speed up the month-end process by syncing all virtual card transaction data to their ERP in real-time.
Enrollment is required and fees may apply. To learn more, visit https://payhawk.com/en-us/integration/amex
ABOUT PAYHAWK
Payhawk is a spend management solution for mid-market and enterprise businesses operating in the U.S., U.K., and Europe, helping them manage and automate their financial processes, while providing visibility and control over business spending.
Combining company cards, reimbursable expenses, accounts payable, and seamless HR and accounting software integrations into a single product, Payhawk makes business payments easy — for everyone. Payhawk helps customers in over 32 countries to maximize efficiency, control spending at scale, and stay agile. With offices in New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Vilnius, and Sofia, Payhawk’s diverse customer base includes top names like State of Play, Babbel, Belu Water, Astrid & Miyu and Wagestream.
MEDIA CONTACT
Eyimofe Okuwoga/Medha Pal, CCGroup
New B2B payments collaboration provides Payhawk users even more ways to efficiently manage and process business spending globally - all while earning the rewards[1] of their eligible U.S. American Express® Business or Corporate Cards.
[1] Not all Cards are eligible to get rewards. Terms and limitations vary by Card type.
Eyimofe Okuwoga
