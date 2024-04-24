DJIMON HOUNSOU, BERLA MUNDI, ISHA SESAY, THAMI NKADIMENG, OSI UMENYIORA TO JOIN GLOBAL CITIZEN NOW ACTION SUMMIT IN NYC
They join Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda, Mokgweetsi Masisi, President of Botswana, and moreJOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Johannesburg, South Africa – April 24, 2024 // Berla Mundi, Djimon Hounsou, Isha Sesay, Osi Umenyiora, Thami Nkadimeng, Andrew Zimmern, Jordan Fisher, Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, and Sarah, Duchess of York have joined the growing list of participants for this year’s Global Citizen NOW, the summit driving action to end extreme poverty, taking place in New York City on May 1 and 2. Leaders from the worlds of public policy, media, entertainment, philanthropy, advocacy, and the private sector will convene for two dynamic days focused on taking action today to save tomorrow.
Other names added to the Global Citizen NOW lineup include: Stephen Harper, 22nd Prime Minister of Canada; Eloy Terena, Executive Secretary of Brazil’s Ministry of Indigenous Peoples; João Paulo Capobianco, Executive Secretary, Ministry of Environment of Brazil; Gilbert F. Houngbo, Director General, ILO; Guillaume Grosso, Deputy Executive Managing Director, CGIAR; Eric Adjepong, Chef, Host, and Bestselling Author; Juju Chang, Co-Anchor, ABC News ‘Nightline’; Carolina Cimenti, News Correspondent, Globo TV and GloboNews; Ineza Umuhoza Grace, Climate Justice Advocate; Caroline Hyde, Bloomberg TV Anchor; Mark Kassen, Filmmaker, Actor, Co-Founder of A Starting Point; Payzee Mahmod, Child Marriage Survivor, IKWRO Campaigner; Julie Monaco, Global Head, Public Sector Banking, Citi; Thami Nkadimeng, The Message Architect, Author, and Conversation Moderator; Dr. Kakenya Ntaiya, Founder and President, Kakenya’s Dream; Ryan Oakes, Magician; Paul O’Callaghan, Founder and CEO of BlueTech Research; Fraidy Reiss, Founder and Executive Director, Unchained At Last; Tsehaitu "Tubi" Retta, Director of International Program, Girls Opportunity Alliance, Obama Foundation; Isha Sesay, CEO Areya Media, Journalist and Author; Paul Skoczylas, Head of WFP NY; Dr. Cecilia Sorensen, Director, Global Consortium on Climate and Health Education at Columbia University; Doctor Mike Varshavski, Family Medicine Physician and Social Media Influencer; Lucille Wenegieme, Executive Director, HeadCount; Elizabeth Yee, Executive Director of Programs, Rockefeller Foundation.
Additional participants joining the Global Citizen Prize award ceremony include Global Citizen Ambassador Bridget Moynahan; Grammy and Academy Award-nominated artist Stephan Moccio; and President of the PepsiCo Foundation and Global Head of Social Impact for PepsiCo Inc., C.D. Glin.
Hosted by Global Citizen, the world’s leading international advocacy organization, the 2024 edition of the summit will focus on ideas for urgent action to achieve a world where everyone’s basic needs are fulfilled, including access for all people to food, energy, healthcare and education; advocate for the flourishing of our planet by pushing for increased climate financing and the phase out of fossil fuels; and drive toward a future where every person and country can prosper through economic development, access to finance, innovation and job creation.
Virtually, millions around the world will be able to tune in to watch the discussions and take action in real time with attendees in the room. The full summit will be livestreamed globally on globalcitizen.org on Tuesday, May 1 starting at 3:00pm ET, and Wednesday, May 2, starting at 9:00am ET.
Previously announced co-chairs of Global Citizen NOW include long-time Global Citizen supporters Anitta, Danai Gurira, Hugh Jackman, Dakota Johnson, and Michelle Yeoh. Political leaders co-chairing this year’s summit include Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda; Mokgweetsi Masisi, President of Botswana; Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda; Philip Davis, Prime Minister of the Bahamas; Stefan Löfven, Former Prime Minister of Sweden; and Erna Solberg, Former Prime Minister of Norway. Co-chairs from the private sector include Hans Vestberg, Chairman & CEO, Verizon; Nir Bar Dea, CEO, Bridgewater Associates; Leon Kalvaria, Vice Chair of Client and Banking, Citi; Fran Katsoudas, EVP and Chief People, Policy & Purpose Officer, Cisco; Tshepo Mahloele, Founder & Chairman of Harith General Partners; Tim Mapes, SVP and Chief Communications Officer, Delta Air Lines; Diego Scotti, EVP & General Manager, Consumer Group, Global Marketing & Communications, PayPal; and Chris Stadler, Managing Partner, CVC Capital Partners. Leaders from foundations and policy co-chairs include Dr. Rajiv J. Shah, President, Rockefeller Foundation; Senait Fisseha, VP of Global Programs, Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, Gargee Ghosh, President, Global Policy & Advocacy, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Gilbert F. Houngbo, Director General, International Labor Organisation and Former Prime Minister of Togo; Andrew Steer, President and CEO, Bezos Earth Fund; and Volker Türk, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. Co-chairs from the cultural sector include Michele Anthony, EVP, Universal Musical Group, Desiree Gruber, Founder and CEO, Full Picture; and Jane Rosenthal, CEO and Founder, Tribeca Enterprises.
Other participants include Chris Anderson, Head of TED; Helder Barbalho, Governor of Pará; Alain-Richard Donwahi, President, COP15; Dana Canedy, Managing Editor, The Guardian US; Janja Lula da Silva, the First Lady of Brazil; Dr. Sania Nishtar, CEO, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; and Brian Tippens, SVP, Chief Social Impact Officer, Cisco.
The summit includes the Global Citizen Prize 2024 award ceremony, hosted by CBS News national correspondent and featured co-host CBS Mornings Vladimir Duthiers. The awards will feature appearances by the Honorable Philip Davis, Prime Minister of the Bahamas, media personality and entrepreneur Brooklyn Peltz Beckham; media personality and Global Citizen Advocate Berla Mundi; CEO of EIB Network and Empire Group Nat Kwabena Adisi (Bola Ray); and Latin superstar and Grammy-nominated artist Rauw Alejandro; with live musical performances by four-time Grammy-nominated country superstar Mickey Guyton, and violinist and composer Ezinma.
Taking place at Spring Studios in New York City, Global Citizen NOW is supported by our partners Authentic Brands Group, Bridgewater Associates, Cisco, Citi, Delta Air Lines, P&G and Verizon. Proud partners of Global Citizen Prize 2024 include Cisco, Citi, with support from the Ford Foundation.
Global Citizen is grateful for support from Shake Shack, City Winery, Daily Harvest and Kismet Coffee Company, and from leading media companies across the world including AIM Group, Arena Holdings, Bella Naija, Captivate, EIB Network, The Guardian US, Intersection, OkayAfrica, Vanguard Media, Wall Street Journal and Zikoko.
A limited number of tickets to attend Global Citizen NOW are available for purchase at globalcitizen.org/now/nyc.
