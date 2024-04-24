Comer Announces Hearing to Conduct Oversight Over OMB’s Operations

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) will hold a full committee hearing titled “A Focus on Management: Oversight of the Office of Management and Budget.” The hearing will provide general oversight of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), including management aspects of President Joe Biden’s budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2025, OMB’s role in federal personnel policy and telework guidance, and the implementation of OMB Memorandum M-23-15 relating to agency work environments.

“The Office of Management and Budget carries out the President’s vision, including budget execution and the management of agency performance. Despite repeated requests from the Oversight Committee, OMB has failed to provide data that shows the effectiveness behind many of its policy decisions,” said Chairman Comer. “The Oversight Committee has a responsibility to hold OMB accountable. I look forward to hearing directly from OMB’s Deputy Director for Management Jason Miller on steps OMB is taking to improve its operations to the benefit of the American people.”

WHAT: Hearing on “A Focus on Management: Oversight of the Office of Management and Budget”

DATE: Tuesday, April 30, 2024

TIME: 10:00 AM EST

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESS: Jason Miller, Deputy Director for Management, U.S. Office of Management and Budget

The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.