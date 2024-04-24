Unveiling a Fascinating Historical Tale in "George and the Briton" by Michael Codner
In the year 297 AD, Mark, a young British sailor, finds himself seconded to a delegation to Antioch, Syria, informing Emperor Diocletian of Caesar Constantius' overthrow of Allectus, a self-proclaimed Emperor of Britain. Mark meets Tribune Constantine, Constantius' son, who rescues him from bullying. George, a liberal Christian and Roman Army Tribune, commands the unit that is sent on operations against the Persians. In a battle, the wife of the Persian Emperor is captured, and George prevents her execution. George's unit is later dispatched to Egypt, where he rescues the governor's daughter from an extremist religious sect, the Manichees.
George marries the rescued daughter, Sabra, and is sent to Lazica, where they settle and have a child named Andrew. As Diocletian falls ill, Caesar Galerius initiates a persecution of Christians. George retires rather than renouncing his faith. Attempting to rescue a Christian officer, John, in Nicomedia, George is captured and executed, leading Sabra to commit suicide. In 305 AD, Mark, fearing for his life due to his connection with George, hides in Avalon. Soldiers begin asking questions in nearby towns, prompting Mark to disappear.
In 1184 AD, during the reconstruction of Glastonbury Abbey after a fire, a box containing copies of Mark's documents are discovered. Though the Abbot questions their authenticity, he preserves them in a secret place, confident in their historical significance.
About the Author
Michael Codner, an accomplished military historian and Senior Associate Fellow for Military History at the Royal United Services Institute for Defense and Security Studies (RUSI), has emerged as a prominent figure in the field of military studies. Born in Singapore to a British Army Gunner, Codner's diverse upbringing in Singapore, Germany, and Hong Kong laid the foundation for a distinguished career that spans the Royal Navy, academia, and strategic leadership.
Codner's journey in the Royal Navy, where he served as a Seaman Officer, provided him with firsthand experience and insights into military operations. His expertise extends beyond service, as he held the prestigious position of Director of Military Sciences at RUSI, where he contributed significantly to shaping military thought and policy. With degrees in philosophy and psychology from Brasenose College, Oxford, Codner brings a unique perspective to military history and strategy. His academic background, coupled with practical experience, positions him as a leading authority in the intersection of theory and practice in military affairs. As a Professor in Strategy and Operations at the United States Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island, Codner has further enriched his understanding of global military dynamics. His influence extends beyond the academic realm, as he actively participates in discussions and forums that shape military policies on both national and international scales. Codner's commitment to the field is underscored by his role as a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, reflecting his dedication to fostering innovation and excellence.
The inspiration behind this book stems from the author's fascination with a historical period that is relatively underexplored in written material. Specifically, the novel delves into the year 286AD, when Carausius, an Admiral in the Britannic Fleet, seized power, declaring himself Emperor of Britain and Northern Gaul. This intriguing episode in history is not widely known, and the narrative begins with the overthrow of Carausius's successor and murderer, Allectus, by Caesar Constantius.
The author seeks to provide an accurate historical account of legends from the Medieval period, addressing the misconceptions surrounding the Patron Saint of England, George. The novel establishes a historical background, shedding light on the Roman Army in which George served during that time. Similarly, the book offers an accurate context for Saint Nicholas, known as Santa Claus, revealing his origins in Turkey and depicting a period of his life in historical accuracy.
The narrative extends to contextualize other saints, including Saint Helena (Emperor Constantine's mother) and Roman Army officers Saint Sergius and Saint Bacchus, who were depicted as gay lovers. The book challenges the demonization of Emperor Diocletian, who is traditionally associated with the persecution of Christians, suggesting that his subordinate Caesar Galerius may have initiated it. The author portrays Constantine's father, Constantius, as supportive of Christianity, with his first wife, Helena, being a Christian.
Beyond the personal stories, the book explores the broader historical context of the time, highlighting conflicts on the Eastern and Southern borders of the Roman Empire and drawing comparisons to contemporary geopolitical situations. The novel also touches on the Empire's establishment of client states in areas such as Ukraine, Georgia, and Palestine.
In a creative twist, the author addresses the mythical aspect of Saint George fighting a dragon by identifying a more plausible opponent—an actual crocodile. Through these historical revelations and reinterpretations, the novel offers readers a fresh perspective on well-known figures and events, weaving together a rich tapestry of history, legend, and imagination.
The book aims to achieve several objectives. Firstly, it seeks to place numerous legends in an accurate historical context, providing a nuanced understanding of these stories. Additionally, the intention is to illuminate the true identity of Saint George for English readers and to delve into political and religious issues of a historical period with limited contemporary written material.
To cater to a young audience interested in history, the book is intentionally concise and written in simple English, taking the form of a young man's diary. Complex topics are presented as responses to his inquiries, making it accessible to young readers.
Moreover, the narrative aims to depict the cultural competition between fundamentalism and liberalism during the historical period in focus. The portrayal of the Manichees in the book serves as a representation of fundamentalist ideologies. Overall, the book strives to engage readers in a thought-provoking exploration of history while maintaining readability and accessibility for a diverse audience.
Michael Codner participated in the following promotional activities:
• Conducted a lecture on the novel at a Whitefriars Club dinner on March 23, 2022.
• Delivered a lecture on the author's life, spanning from birth in Singapore to employment in Whitehall, London, including insights on the novel, to students at Goodenough College on January 19, 2023.
Recently, he participated in a Prime Seven Media Spotlight interview with Logan Crawford and answered questions about his book “George and the Briton” (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kFlpsOIPA3s )
To explore Michael Codner's work and insights, visit author's website https://michaelcodner.ampbk.com/
Author Michael Codner invites readers on an enthralling journey through time in his novel, "George and the Briton", just visit amazon.com or you may click this link https://www.amazon.com/George-Briton-Michael-Codner/dp/1398465771/
