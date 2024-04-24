Attorney General Jackley Announces 11 Inmates Indicted On Charges Stemming From Prison Disturbances

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, April 24, 2024

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley Wednesday announced that 11 state prison inmates have now been indicted on a combined 18 felony charges stemming from the March 27-28 disturbances at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.

A Minnehaha County grand jury indicted the 11 inmates Tuesday afternoon. A criminal complaint signed by Attorney General Jackley was filed against the defendants earlier in the day.

“The Attorney General’s Office takes this matter seriously with 11 inmates being charged with 18 felonies,” said Attorney General Jackley. “This matter resulted in injuries to two correctional officers and significant damage to prison property.”

Inmates indicted face charges including aggravated assault, simple assault, damage to prison property, and starting fires within the prison.

The 11 inmates and their charges are:

*** Joshua David Vortherms, 45, two counts of Aggravated Assault Against a Department of Corrections employee; and two counts of Simple Assault Against a Department of Corrections employee.

*** Lee David Bernard, 32, one count of Intentional Damage to Property.

*** Taylor Dallas Cook, 22, one count of Intentional Damage to Property.

*** Markos James Fernandez, 19, one count of Intentional Damage to Property.

*** John Wesley Lovejoy, 25, one count of Intentional Damage to Property.

*** Connor David Shockey, 20, one count of Intentional Damage to Property.

*** Michael Chaske White, 50, one count of Intentional Damage to Property.

*** James Ewing, 41, one count of Reckless Burning, and one count of Burning Within a Structure Where a Person is Lawfully Confined.

*** Curtis Carpenter, 39, one count of Reckless Burning, and one count of Burning Within a Structure Where a Person is Lawfully Confined.

*** Michael P. Hewitt, 35, one count of Reckless Burning, and and one count of Burning Within a Structure Where a Person is Lawfully Confined.

*** Mahlon Kirkie, 22, one count of Reckless Burning, and and one count of Burning Within a Structure Where a Person is Lawfully Confined.

All of the inmates will now have initial court appearances. They are presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

