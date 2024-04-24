Bowser Administration is Launching Stop-Arm Safety Program to Better Protect Students on School Buses

Today, the Bowser Administration announces a new program to curb the dangerous and illegal vehicle passing of stopped school buses and ensure the highest level of safety for our children. Under the Stop-Arm Safety Program, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) and the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE) have installed stop-arm safety cameras on 25 OSSE school buses to help curb dangerous driving behavior.

“We are committed to the safety of all our students, every day, particularly the thousands of students with disabilities who receive bus transportation to access their education,” said Acting DDOT Director Sharon Kershbaum. “The Stop-Arm Safety Program aligns seamlessly with the District’s commitment to Vision Zero, aiming to eliminate traffic-related fatalities and serious injuries by promoting safe behaviors and implementing innovative safety measures, and helps ensure the safety of our most vulnerable students.”

The Stop-Arm Safety Program cameras will play a crucial role in enforcing the laws surrounding school bus stops, ensuring that drivers prioritize the safety of students during their commute. When the stop-arm is deployed on a school bus, the bus’s camera automatically detects vehicles that pass a bus within the enforcement zone, records video of the vehicle, and captures images including the vehicle, its license plate, and the extended stop-arm. Violation videos and license plate images are reviewed by DDOT for verification before a warning or Notice of Infraction is issued.

Effective Monday, April 29, the program will initiate a 45-day warning period for motorists who illegally pass an OSSE school bus that is stopped with the stop-arm activated. During this period, DDOT will educate and inform the community on the importance of adhering to school bus safety regulations. Following the 45-day warning period, violators will face a $500 fine.

“The safety of our students remains one of our top priorities, and the Stop-Arm Safety Program is a valuable addition to our initiatives, reinforcing our commitment to providing a secure environment for all children, including those with unique needs,” said State Superintendent Dr. Christina Grant.

For more information on DDOT’s Stop-Arm Safety Program, visit ate.ddot.dc.gov.