Cannanda Issues Warning Against Counterfeit CB2 Oils, and Tips on How to Avoid Fraudulent Beta-Caryophyllene Products
As the creators of the original and proven CB2 oil, we stand unwavering in our dedication to providing innovative products that prioritize the well-being of our customers”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannanda, the pioneering inventor of CB2 oil, issues a critical warning to consumers amidst the proliferation of counterfeit CB2 oils flooding the market. With the exponential growth in demand for natural health alternatives, the rise of fraudulent products poses significant risks to consumers' health and well-being.

Cannanda’s CB2 oils, based on beta-caryophyllene (BCP), has emerged as a game-changer in natural health solutions. Unlike CBD, beta-caryophyllene directly activates the body's CB2 receptors, offering a safe and legal option for various health concerns including:
• Pain and inflammation
• Cardiovascular health
• Neuroinflammation and neurodegenerative diseases
• Cognitive health and brain fog (neuroinflammation)
• Blood sugar control
• Arthritis and joint pain
• Fibromyalgia
• Anti-aging through improved mitochondrial health
The direct activation of CB2 receptors in the body by BCP contributes to its impressive success rate of approximately 60-70%. However, as counterfeit products flood the market, consumers are at risk of unknowingly purchasing substandard products with reduced efficacy, or worse, potentially harmful imitations.
The Dangers of Counterfeit CB2 Oils:
As the popular saying goes, “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery that mediocrity can pay to greatness.” Unfortunately, the success of CB2 oil has led to the proliferation of counterfeit products in the market. Cannanda warns consumers of the following risks associated with fake CB2 oils:
1. Misleading Beta-Caryophyllene Content: Counterfeit products may contain significantly lower levels of beta-caryophyllene, compromising efficacy and potentially leading to ineffective results, with many fake CB2 oils containing no more than 50% beta-caryophyllene. In other cases, CB2 oil is nothing more than just pure isolated beta-caryophyllene, which studies have shown is not as effective as a complex blend containing complimentary compounds.
2. Inaccurate Formulations: Even worse, knock-off CB2 products may not even contain the active ingredients as claimed (a common scenario with counterfeit health products in the natural health sector), resulting in ineffective outcomes and potential health hazards.
3. Adverse Drug Interactions: Fake CB2 oils may pose risks of adverse interactions with other medications, leading to unforeseen health complications.
4. Contamination Hazards: Counterfeit products may be contaminated with heavy metals, pesticide residues, solvent residues, or pathogenic bacteria, posing serious health risks upon consumption.
5. Undisclosed Allergens and Synthetic Ingredients: Some counterfeit CB2 oils may contain allergenic or synthetic ingredients, exacerbating allergic reactions or compromising overall health.
6. Unstable Formulas and Poor Absorption: Fake products may have unstable formulas or poor absorption rates, diminishing their effectiveness and wasting consumers' money.
Cannanda's Call to Action:
Cannanda urges consumers to remain vigilant and discerning when purchasing CB2 oils, ensuring authenticity and quality. It is always important to source products from reputable and trusted suppliers and brands—and this can’t be emphasized enough when it comes to health products. Prioritize products that undergo rigorous third-party quality testing, and adhere to stringent manufacturing standards (at minimum, GMP standards) to ensure safety, efficacy, and consumer satisfaction.
Consumers interested in the health benefits of beta-caryophyllene are urged to ensure the product is authentic by looking for the following:
• First and foremost, always look for the Cannanda CB2® registered trademark
• Within Canada and the USA, buy direct from www.Cannanda.com
• For Amazon purchases within Canada and the US, be sure the Seller is National Naturopathic, Cannanda’s only authorized seller.
• Internationally, buy direct from Cannanda’s distributors at www.Cannanda.UK or www.CB2oil.UK (within the UK and EU); and www.Cannanda.AU or www.CB2oil.AU (for Australia)
• For local purchases, Cannanda’s authorized retail partners can be found on their Where-to-Buy map: https://cannanda.com/en-us/pages/where-to-buy
"Cannanda is deeply committed to empowering consumers with safe, effective, and authentic natural health solutions. As the creators of the original and proven CB2 oil, we stand unwavering in our dedication to providing innovative products that prioritize the well-being of our customers." – Dr. Lee Know, Cannanda’s Founder and Managing Director.
About Cannanda:
Cannanda is a pioneering leader in natural health and wellness, dedicated to developing innovative solutions based on beta-caryophyllene. With a commitment to quality, safety, and efficacy, Cannanda strives to empower individuals to optimize their health and well-being through science-backed products.
